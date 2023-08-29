Preliminary discussions have begun in hopes of finding a developer to transform the former Hastings Middle School near the downtown area into affordable apartments.
Randy Chick, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Authority, told the Hastings City Council Monday that the building at 714 W. Fifth St. could potentially be renovated into 65-68 living areas.
Chick said Tuesday that such a project would provide a substantial boost to the city’s available housing.
“We’d love to be able to add those kind of numbers of housing units, especially in the central part of town,” he said. “It’s a big undertaking. Somebody is going to have to take significant risk to make it occur.”
The CRA is in talks with a couple renovators who could tackle the project, but Chick said they are preliminary discussions.
In the meantime, the CRA hopes to obtain a clean title for the property.
Ownership of the building has been in question for years.
Marvin “Butch” Hughes acquired the building in 2008 after Hastings Public Schools had built a new middle school on the western edge of town. First Presbyterian Church purchased the property from HPS and kept the school's old manual arts building along Seventh Street but soon sold the school building itself to Hughes.
Hughes decided to divide the building into condominium units and start leasing the spaces using a homestead agreement he created that would allow a tenant to own his or her portion of the building after five years of occupancy. He planned to let each tenant develop his or her portion of the building as desired.
But city officials said a piecemeal approach wasn’t appropriate for the project because it needed an architectural plan to guide the overall development to avoid a tenant accidentally changing something that could affect the overall stability of the building.
In 2012, officials conducted an inspection and the city filed 21 code violation charges against Hughes based on violations that hadn’t been corrected from a 2011 inspection.
An Adams County judge found Hughes guilty of the 21 code violations after a trial April 13, 2012, and sentenced him to $2,100 in fines. Hughes appealed the conviction to the district court and then the Nebraska Court of Appeals, but both courts upheld the convictions.
In 2015, Hughes sold the building to his wife, Kathleen Bonnell, leaving some tenants questioning the validity of their homestead contracts.
The city sent a notice to vacate to tenants of the building in January 2016, citing failure to bring the into compliance with city code, and gave tenants 30 days to vacate the building or face prosecution.
Three former tenants — Koos Enterprises LLC, Treehouse Studio LLC, and Linda Kube — sued Hughes and Bonnell, claiming Hughes fraudulently promised they would own portions of the building after five years.
A judge ruled that Hughes had breached his homestead agreement and awarded the plaintiffs about $117,000 plus interest — a judgment that later added a lien to the building.
In an apparent effort to prevent the building from being sold to pay off the judgment, Bonnell filed a deed to transfer the property to the “Totonaca Tribe of Mexico” and listed herself as trustee for the property in 2016. Multiple deeds in various names have been filed on the property since that time, but are believed to be fictitious.
There is no federally recognized tribe under the name Totonaca Tribe of Mexico. It is also not recognized by the state of Nebraska.
The address listed on the deed belonged to a shipping and mailbox rental business in a strip mall in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ownership of the property was contested during Hughes’ bankruptcy case, as well, as a trustee attempted to determine the correct ownership.
The property had delinquent taxes owed to Adams County, and the Adams County Treasurer sold the taxes with a tax sale certificate on March 15, 2018, to Adair 001/BMO Harris.
The delinquent taxes were not timely redeemed, so the treasurer issued a treasurer’s tax deed from Adair 001/BMO Harris and NNAA Property LLC to the CRA on Dec. 2, 2021.
The CRA has hired outside legal counsel to clear up the ownership issue in the courts, Chick said because the city attorney doesn’t have the time to file cases at the federal level in Omaha.
“We’re hoping that by the end of the year, we have clear title,” he said. “That will give a couple developers the ability to crunch numbers and see what they can do. They will probably have to apply for different grants to make it work.”
And time will be needed as increasing interest rates are causing many developers to shelve projects. He believes the problem could be worse if the rates rise again, as predicted by industry experts.
“I’d guess it’s going to take a minimum of two to three years to find a developer willing to do something with it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.