A vehicle crash led to the destruction of a pillar on a covered walkway Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Braxton L. Devor of 724 W. Seventh St. turned from Burlington Avenue at Seventh Street and collided with a vehicle driven by Paul E. Parnell of Harvard.
Parnell’s vehicle was stopped facing west at the traffic light.
After colliding with the side of Parnell’s vehicle, Devor crashed into a pillar on a covered walkway at the church. The crash destroyed a single brick pillar, though the structure remained intact from support of the other pillars.
Devor told police he attempted to turn eastbound while driving about 40-45 mph. He was cited for improper use of a learner’s permit and speeding.
