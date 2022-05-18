A 71-year-old Hastings man died Wednesday in a collision between a semitrailer truck and a passenger vehicle at U.S. Highway 6 and Technical Boulevard, according to a news release from the Hastings Police Department.
At about 4:37 p.m., HPD responded to the crash involving a 2002 Buick Regal driven by Frank Larson of Hastings and a semitrailer truck.
Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigation indicates Larson failed to yield the right-of-way when entering the intersection and collided with the eastbound semi.
The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.
HPD received assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing, and a reconstruction of the crash will be completed.
The crash caused traffic in the area to be diverted for about three hours, with the highway being reopened about 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.