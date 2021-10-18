Hastings officials are excited to show off the city’s first inclusive playground when it opens to the public on Wednesday in Crosier Park.
The new playground, located on the west side of the park near 13th Street and Pine Avenue, provides a sensory-rich environment that enables children of all abilities to engage physically and socially in a supportive environment. It includes slides, swings, climbing features, interactive spinners and roller tables, accessible ramps and interactive music features. The playground is ideal for children ages 0-12.
“The playground, when you see it on paper it looks nice, but I think it’s even more nice when you see it in person,” City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said. “It certainly exceeded our expectations. I’m really pleased with how it turned out and am really excited for kids in the community to be able to play on it. I think it will be an asset for many years to come.”
The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department and the Hastings Community Foundation announced a coordinated effort to build the inclusive playground at Crosier Park in October 2020.
The $850,000 project was funded with $700,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department’s sales tax fund and $100,000 from the Hastings Community Foundation’s Key Society. Additional funding support came from the John Harrington Memorial Fund, Hastings Noon Rotary and the Jackie Ortegren Memorial Fund.
The $850,000 represents the cost of the playground equipment, but also parking stalls as well as a planned prefabricated restroom building with timed locks that go into effect when the park closes for the night and a shelter.
“This playground is certainly the biggest playground, by far, in Hastings parks,” Hassenstab said. “I think the dollars reflect that. Every project we do is unique and we hope well received and can be an asset in the community and enhance the quality of life in Hastings. We feel like this playground is certainly going to do that.”
Prior to the playground’s public opening, the United Way of South Central Nebraska’s Adams County Communities for Kids will hold a special event on Tuesday, which will give partnered child care organizations and their children the chance to experience the playground a day early.
Adams County Communities for Kids has a mission for all early childhood partners to come together to explore, enhance, and improve child care and educational programs in the county.
“We are very excited to celebrate some of the most essential workers in Adams County with a night of fun and laughter together,” said Wendy Gwennap, Early Childhood Community coordinator. “A new playground is so exciting, and having the honor to open it up to people who pour their heart and soul into children is rewarding. We want providers to know that we see the hard work they are putting in to educate our early childhood kids and that the work they do does not go unnoticed. They need to know they are surrounded by a community that values and supports them.”
Hassenstab said bringing in United Way partners just made sense.
“When the United Way reached out and they inquired to see if their community partners — day cares — could be the first ones to play on it, they reached out two to three months ago and I thought that was a great idea to have a captive audience,” he said.
No other formal opening activities have been planned so far.
The opening of the playground marks the end of Phase 1 of the project, which included the parking area and playground. Phase 2, which includes restrooms and a shelter, is expected to break ground in the spring of 2022. The entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
“We hope to have those projects, one or the other starting some time in the spring, depending on contractor availability,” Hassenstab said. “I know for sure the bathrooms will start in the spring, and I’m hoping the shelter will, too.”
