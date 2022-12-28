Crossroads Mission Avenue officials continue to work around the clock to stabilize the facility and find housing for displaced guests after a damaged electrical panel led to the shelter’s evacuation late Christmas night.
Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to an alert at Crossroads around 9 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival at the shelter at 702 W. 14th St., responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building.
Further inspection was conducted by the city of Hastings fire marshal, electrical inspector and Hastings Utilities. A determination was made that it was unsafe to provide electrical service to the building and power was disconnected.
Without electrical power and heat, conditions were determined to be unsafe and the building’s 80 residents were evacuated.
Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller said that it is going to take one to three months to get the components needed for replacement parts for the damaged electrical panel. So, the building is going to be out of service during that time period.
“We were in great crisis because we had no electricity to the building,” he said. “I do have to say (city of Hastings electrical inspector) Bill Mooney and the city of Hastings were really gracious to us. They helped find solutions so that we could stabilize the building in terms of it not freezing up. We have a huge building.”
The sprinkler system froze in a cellar-type room in the building’s basement.
As temperatures warmed up, the sprinkler erupted in that room.
“They’re intended to put out a fire,” Buller said. “And so it sprayed lots of water.”
There was no flooding in the room because of floor drains.
The big issue was that water sprayed all over an electrical box that Buller said was “put in a long, long time ago.”
“So it wasn’t something that could handle that kind of stress,” he said. “There’s no way to dry it out and make it work. It has to be replaced.”
He said in a pre-pandemic world, the affected equipment could’ve been replaced quickly.
“We live in this post-pandemic world where supply-demand issues are major issues, especially when it comes to electrical components like this,” Buller said. “This isn’t a breaker box that you have in your home. This is a big, industrial-type electrical panel that feeds our entire building. We’re just really at the mercy of the ability to manufacture this. Even if we can have this custom manufactured, it’s going to take some time to produce that. We have contractors working on this that have resources all across the country. Nobody has these parts on the shelf.”
The building now has power to its heating systems as well as running water, but no lights yet.
Evangelical Free Church, Church of Christ and Berean Bible Church stepped in to offer emergency shelter space for Crossroads guests.
Crossroads since has been able to find housing for the majority of those displaced guests at other shelters around the state, including at other Crossroads locations in Kearney, Grand Island and a separate, smaller space in Hastings.
Horizon Recovery in Hastings offered a facility not currently in use for women and families including 10-12 people.
Crossroads still is working to secure housing for around 10 men.
“We’re operating out of multiple facilities temporarily, continuing to work with electricians to get some things in the works,” Buller said.
Heritage Bank offered office space for the Crossroads administration. Case management will work out of the temporary housing locations.
The Crossroads thrift store will remain closed until the building reopens. Crossroads still is accepting donations for the thrift store at the donation trailer in Crossroads’ back lot, however.
Crossroads is asking for toiletry items, non-perishable goods and cleaning supplies.
The United Way of South Central Nebraska is serving as the drop-off location for donations at its site in the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Development Center, 301 S. Burlington Ave.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Buller said. “I’ve been involved in other challenges on a short-term basis that were fairly equal. This one was really taxing emotionally and spiritually. These aren’t just numbers that we help. These are special people to us. They become like family that we are helping.”
The experience has been disorienting for guests, he said.
“They might be in a homeless shelter, but it’s home for them,” he said. “Things can change so quickly.”
Buller said if there is an upside to the experience it is the heartwarming response from local churches, area agencies and the city of Hastings.
“Everybody’s been great, really supportive during all this,” he said. “I think it’s really cool that it wasn’t only the community of Hastings that responded. It was the community of Nebraska. We had people as far as Lincoln that brought needed items; saw it on the news and wanted to help. I think it speaks volumes to the culture in Nebraska itself.”
