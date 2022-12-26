About 80 Crossroads Mission Avenue guests were displaced from the Hastings homeless shelter Sunday night after a broken sprinkler line sprayed water on an electrical panel, causing potential fire hazards.
Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to an alert at Crossroads around 9 p.m. Christmas night.
Upon arrival at the shelter at 702 W. 14th St., responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building.
Further inspection was conducted by the city of Hastings fire marshal, electrical inspector and Hastings Utilities. A determination was made that it was unsafe to provide electrical service to the building, and power was disconnected.
Without electrical power and heat, conditions were determined to be unsafe, and the building was evacuated.
Crossroads reported on its Facebook page Monday morning that the facility was evacuated around midnight Sunday.
Hastings’ Evangelical Free Church, Church of Christ and Berean Bible Church stepped in to offer emergency shelter space for Crossroads guests.
Each location is fully staffed and has 24-hour security in place.
“Everyone was safe and settled in for the night,” the post stated. “We currently have professionals on site working on electrical repairs that could take a day — to multiple days for repairs.”
Crossroads also thanked Catholic Social Services for providing sack lunches, as well as an anonymous person who brought lunch Monday.
Crossroads is requesting toiletries, towels and snack foods for those in shelter.
Evangelical Free Church is at 2015 N. St. Joseph Ave., the Church of Christ is at 1311 N. Laird Ave., and the Berean Bible Church is at 316 N. Lexington Ave.
Questions can be directed to Executive Director Daniel Buller at 307-921-8657.
