After being closed for about a month, Crossroads Mission Avenue found a temporary solution to reopen with the hope of soon finding a permanent solution, as well.
The shelter at 702 W. 14th St. has been closed since Christmas Day, when Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to an alert at Crossroads around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building.
Further inspection was conducted by the city fire marshal and electrical inspector and Hastings Utilities personnel. They determined that it was unsafe to provide electrical service to the building, and power was disconnected.
Without electrical power and heat, conditions were determined to be unsafe, and the building’s 80 residents were evacuated.
After collaborating with local and state electrical inspectors, Crossroads was able to get a smaller, temporary panel installed, restoring electricity to the building.
Residents began returning on Saturday.
“We had these cold temperatures coming, and I was getting five to 10 calls a day from people — families and individuals — that were on the streets or in hotels in situations that were not sustainable for anyone at the time,” Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller said. “We just realized we had to do something different. So I started calling the city electrical inspector, started calling City Council members, different contacts I had saying, ‘Look, we’ve got to come up with a solution. There’s got to be something that’s safe here that we can to do to get people back into the shelter and get our operation back up and running.’ ”
The Crossroads thrift store reopened Wednesday.
The broken sprinkler line was caused when the sprinkler system froze in the cellar-type electrical room in the building’s basement. As temperatures warmed up, the sprinkler erupted in that room.
The large 5-by-3-foot electrical panel got wet.
“It obviously had some damage and put it out of service,” Buller said. “It’s a $50,000 piece of equipment by the time you replace it, just the box. You can see there are other issues around it that have to be repaired.”
In addition, infrastructure for the building’s phone system also located in that room got wet and needs to be replaced.
Crossroads administration is continuing to operate out of Heritage Bank, where temporary space was allocated.
The old electrical panel is covered in rust.
Buller said that rust is in large part due to decades of moisture in the basement space.
There was no flooding in the room because of floor drains.
The room needs upgrades to support the concrete ceiling that is deteriorating, bringing things up to code.
“If you look at the entire facility, it was 15 or 17 years ago that it was remodeled for Crossroads,” Buller said of the building that is the former Sunnyside Home retirement community. “This is probably the only piece that wasn’t done.”
Crossroads had contractors out last summer to do a capital needs assessment of the building, including the electrical room.
“It’s just one of those things that came to the surface before we could get to it,” he said.
Buller is anticipating by the time the entire project is complete it will be in the $200,000 range.
“When we’re done, it’s got to be good for the next 100 years,” he said.
Crossroads’ insurance company currently is evaluating the situation.
Crossroads is working with Middleton Electric of Grand Island to replace the panel. Buller said Middleton was the contractor that had the most direct access to the needed panel.
Crossroads worked with four other electrical contractors on the process, too, especially in the beginning to ensure the situation would be safe.
It’s unknown exactly how long the project will take to complete.
“We’re just in a situation where nobody wants to give that answer because nobody knows,” Buller said.
He is hopeful to have a permanent solution in place in about six months.
If there is an upside to the experience it is the heartwarming response from local churches, area agencies and the community of Hastings, Buller said.
“When you go through a situation like this, you’ve got to find positives in all of it,” he said. “A huge positive was the outreach from the community.”
Crossroads received gifts such as dry goods, canned foods, pillows and monetary donations.
Evangelical Free Church, Church of Christ and Berean Bible Church stepped in to offer emergency shelter space for Crossroads guests after the Dec. 25 closure.
Crossroads then was able to find housing for the majority of those displaced guests at other shelters around the state, including at other Crossroads locations in Kearney, Grand Island and a separate, smaller space in Hastings.
Horizon Recovery in Hastings offered a facility not currently in use for women and families including 10-12 people.
About 10-15 men found housing at the Church of Christ facility at 12th Street and Laird Avenue.
Crossroads officials are eager to help residents get back.
“A lot of them, this is what they call home,” Buller said. “They have their doctors are here, and they have their families here.”
