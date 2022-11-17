Lexington bldg 10

Crossroads is planning to open a location in Lexington at 907 W. Eighth St. in 2024.

 Courtesy Crossroads Mission Avenue

Seeing a need throughout western and central Nebraska, Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open a location in Lexington.

Crossroads had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 3 at the future Lexington site, 907 W. Eighth St.

