Seeing a need throughout western and central Nebraska, Crossroads Mission Avenue is preparing to open a location in Lexington.
Crossroads had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 3 at the future Lexington site, 907 W. Eighth St.
To acquire, renovate and furnish the site to provide 17 units of transitional housing, Crossroads is launching a campaign called Following the Need to raise $675,554 for the project.
Working with Federal Home Loan Bank, Crossroads will apply in 2023 for $750,000 in capital for the Lexington project.
“When you go west of Kearney, what you see is a whole underserved region in terms of services we provide,” Executive Director Daniel Buller said. “Our intention is to serve underserved communities in the western part of the state, so that we don’t overwhelm these communities. We believe we can really fulfill our mission by serving more regionally.”
The Lexington site is anticipated to open in 2024. It will be Crossroads’ fourth central Nebraska site.
Crossroads earned its tax-exempt number for the Hastings location in 1983, followed by opening in Kearney in 2012 and Grand Island in 2018.
“The issue, and we kind of saw this a few years ago, with the city of Hastings, if Crossroads doesn’t work to gain more of a regional footprint rather than just one city or three cities, if we don’t work to gain a regional footprint we risk overwhelming a community with the need,” Buller said.
He said in Hastings, the city, neighborhood and Crossroads staff were overwhelmed.
The idea for a Lexington location came from Crossroads board president Brian Levander, owner of Levander’s Automotive.
Levander, who lives in Grand Island, has served on the Crossroads board for about four years. He expanded his business to Lexington about six months ago.
He encouraged Buller to reach out to the city of Lexington and see what type of needs could be fulfilled through the mission of Crossroads.
“I didn’t really have a full scope of the need there at that time,” Levander said. “I just knew the city, by looking at the demographics before we moved in there, I just knew there was one of the faster growth rates among smaller communities in Nebraska.”
The city of Lexington was responsive.
“Everything worked out very well,” Levander said.
Crossroads’ involvement in Lexington began after Food Bank for the Heartland reached out because the coordinator of the Lexington food pantry was retiring.
Crossroads took over the food pantry.
Since July, Crossroads has organized a monthly mobile food pantry on the Dawson County Fairgrounds. The mobile food pantry serves 400-450 families in a matter of about an hour each month.
“That was really the beginning of our work there, but we wanted to look at options for a homeless shelter and transitional living center,” Buller said.
Every Crossroads location uses the same model: shelter/transitional living and thrift store.
“The one thing we’ve done over the last few years is we’ve worked really hard at a sustainability plan,” Buller said. “The Lord has given us opportunities. Thrift stores have been huge ones.”
Crossroads’ operating budget is about $2 million. Half of that is raised from community support. Half is raised through different business opportunities.
“It’s just a beautiful picture, I think, of how a nonprofit can work to be sustainable,” Buller said. “We don’t have to burden the community. We can actually lighten the load on a community, and it works out really well.”
Following light renovation, the Lexington thrift store should open around the first of the year.
Buller hopes to have the necessary funds raised after about eight months and get the store to a permanent location and build out where the thrift store had been into efficiency apartments.
The city will permit 17 apartments.
This also will be space for case management, plus walk-in refrigerator and freezer.
In 2021, Crossroads locations served 947 guests.
Now in 2022, more than 1,000 guests were served through the end of October.
Support is coming in from all over Nebraska for the Lexington project.
The six-member board of directors offered an $80,000 gift to get the campaign rolling.
“Our board is 100% volunteer,” Levander said. “It’s not specifically made up of high net-worth individuals, either. That’s a question that comes up during fundraising and donation time is ‘Who’s on the board? Who’s running the board? Crossroads has an excellent financial track record, and people like to know how their dollars are working. We have a proven track record of taking those dollars and multiplying it and making it more. My company had given money, and I challenged (other board members) to giving. It was substantially more than what I anticipated, but we wanted to prove our commitment as a board and as individuals that we believed highly in this project.”
For more information about the campaign contact Buller at Daniel@crossroadsmission.com.
