Pulling up to the bar he’s owned for 50 years, Jim Sibert was rendered speechless.
The Barrel Bar Lounge parking lot, 1200 E. South St., was completely full late Wednesday afternoon — and cars were parked in nearby lots, as well.
“He was quite taken aback when we pulled into the parking lot,” said Jim’s wife, Diann.
Walking inside the back door, the Siberts were greeted by cheers, applause and people yelling “We love you.”
In fact, more than 150 people were crowded into the establishment to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the day that Jim and Diann bought the business from Diann’s parents, Bernie and Elsie Pavelka.
“It was a surprise. I had no idea,” Jim said when asked about the party.
In fact, for several weeks, friends and employees have been spreading the word around town to customers, vendors, friends and family about the party.
Wednesday night typically is the one night of the week that Jim and Diann go out somewhere else for supper.
Diann was in on the planning of the party, so it was her job to get Jim back to the bar for the event.
Prior to the couple arriving a little before 5:30 p.m., friends and well-wishers filled the booths and stood in the aisles waiting to greet the honored guests.
One of those was longtime friend Jim Havel of Hastings, who has known Jim Sibert since before he bought the bar from the Pavelkas, who had opened it in July 1963.
“I was the Budweiser salesman,” Havel said. “He was originally the bartender in here and fell in love with Diann. They got married, and then they bought the bar. It’s a long story.”
Havel even was at the bar when the beer inventory was conducted prior to the switchover in ownership on April 19, 1973.
“I’ve known Jim a long time," he said.
Having seen so many bars and restaurants and their owners come and go over the years, Havel said, he knows what an accomplishment 50 years of ownership really is.
“They are probably the hardest-working people you’ll ever meet,” he said. “It’s a lot of work to run one of these places.”
One of the people who has played a role in the business’ success in the last four years is employee Stacey Juranek.
“I love it here,” she said of the Barrel Bar. “I love Jim. I love Diann. I love the atmosphere.”
Juranek said she’s always loved how laid-back the Siberts are in that they always converse so well with both employees and customers.
When it comes to the business, Juranek said, the success is in the owners and the fact that the business always has stayed the same.
“It’s been around for a long time, and nothing’s changed,” she said. “People know that, and they just keep coming back.”
In a 1998 Tribune article, Jim was quoted as saying he liked the unique style of the bar that features charcoal burgers and steaks, but no fried foods, and its homey atmosphere.
“This place has always been pretty much the same,” Sibert said in the article. “I expect we’re just going to keep things going the way they’ve been going.”
Wednesday’s party wasn’t only an anniversary, but also a changing of the guard, as the Siberts have sold the business. The new leadership was in attendance at the party.
Mark Herz, who is from Hastings originally, purchased the business with the express plan of having Rex Hansen, owner of the North 40 Chophouse in North Platte, run it.
Hansen and his general manager, Mark Hammond, made the trip to Hastings for the party.
“Mark explained it as we needed to go see it,” Hansen said of Herz. “It was a comfort food bar and had a loyal following, and we came down and visited a couple times and you could see the loyal following.”
Hansen said there’s definitely something special about the Barrel Bar, which is completely different from the North 40.
“We just instantly became comfortable with it,” Hansen said of Barrel Bar. “My wife Heidi said it has just such a good aura, and that was it.”
When it comes to the future of the business, Hansen is following that 1998 comment from Sibert.
“We recognize the stature this place has in the community, and so we’re not here to change,” Hansen said. “If we can help, if we can add, we’ll do that, but we’re not here to subtract or change.”
Clearly something has worked well for the past 50 years based on the love and support Jim received as he made his way through the crowd Wednesday.
Behind the bar, Jim made himself a drink as one group of regulars shouted, “Hey, Jimmy.” He looked up with a smile and moved over to shake hands, including that of Hansen who replied with “congratulations” and a smile.
And while some may think this a bittersweet time for the Siberts, both Jim and Diann agreed that this was the time to go.
“We’re quitting. It’s time,” Jim said.
When asked about hitting the 50-year milestone, Jim responded with a shrug.
“I wasn’t planning on staying that long,” he said with a laugh.
