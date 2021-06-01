BLUE HILL — After several days of cold-weather delays, Blue Hill’s Aquatic Center finally rolled up its doors Tuesday to a line of anxious youngsters looking forward to getting into the new pool.
Nine-year-old Sopyra Hamilton long had been awaiting the opening.
“I have been looking forward to going under the water and swim with all of my friends,” she said. “This pool is awesome because it has two slides, more water levels, and two diving boards, including a high dive.”
The pool isn’t just a social gathering spot for area children and adults; it is also valuable as it serves as a place to let people learn and practice lifesaving swimming techniques and survival skills — something 7-year-old Paitynn Kerr is very aware of needing.
“I learned to swim last year, but I feel like I might have forgotten some things,” Paitynn said. “I can’t wait to get in the new pool and practice so that I can get better at swimming.”
The $2.6 million project has been a long process in planning and fundraising, but construction began with Hackel Construction in fall 2020.
The new center, which stands on the site of the old Blue Hill elementary school, was designed to replace the aging pool along U.S. Highway 281 that was built in the early 1960s.
The previous pool wasn’t handicapped-accessible, had a deteriorating poolhouse, had trouble holding water, and was in a location dangerous for children to reach on foot or a bicycle.
The heated, zero-entry new pool is handicapped-accessible and is located in an accessible place that doesn’t require crossing a highway.
The safety factor was high on the list of concerns for many parents.
“I love this. It is so much safer for kids to get here than when it was on the highway,” said local mother Danie Mohlman. “I am so proud of our town for working together to improve our town. It is so important to reinvest in the growth of these smaller communities to keep them growing.”
As children flocked to the pool Tuesday afternoon, Manager Molly Coffey couldn’t help but smile.
“This is a really exciting time for our community,” Coffey said. “There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears by many people that went into this to make this dream a reality. I can’t wait to see the fun and memories that this facility brings to this and surrounding communities.”
Despite temperatures in the low 70s following holiday weekend high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, people were not hesitant to attend opening day fun. The pool opened at 1 p.m., and by 1:15 there were already 30 people in the pool with numbers continuing to grow.
The city is planning a ribbon cutting and public grand opening in the near future. Details still are being decided.
