p10-03-22CRYtrees3.jpg
Buy Now

4-H junior leaders planted 10 trees, including this black cherry, Saturday at Crystal Lake.

AYR — “And voila, that’s how a forest starts.”

That’s what Randy Kort told three 4-H junior leader volunteers Saturday afternoon after they planted the last of 10 trees donated to the Crystal Lake Recreation Area near Ayr by the Nebraska Forest Service through a ReTree Mini Tree Grant.

p10-03-22CRYtrees1.jpg
Buy Now

4-H junior leaders Thea Wahl (left) and Cori Ann Rostvet prepare a tree to be planted in the park at Crystal Lake near Ayr Saturday.
Who Will?
0
0
0
0
0