That’s what Randy Kort told three 4-H junior leader volunteers Saturday afternoon after they planted the last of 10 trees donated to the Crystal Lake Recreation Area near Ayr by the Nebraska Forest Service through a ReTree Mini Tree Grant.
Kort led the planting efforts through his role as an Ayr Village Board member. The Ayr Village Board oversees the Crystal Lake Recreation Area, which is just outside the village in southern Adams County.
Great Plains Nursery of Weston delivered two hackberry trees, two black cherry trees, two red oak trees, two American Linden trees, one white oak tree and one Shumard oak tree.
“I told (the Nebraska Forest Service) what we had a majority of and they tried to give us not those, so we have a variety down here,” Kort said.
The new additions help diversify the Crystal Lake tree population, which predominantly included cottonwood, ash and Chinese elm trees.
“It’s very important with trees because they do life cycle out,” Kort said of planting additional trees. “Down here at Crystal Lake, we do have several ash trees. Ash trees have been getting a lot of press as of late about ash borer. If ash borer comes into this area there’s a good chance we will lose some of those trees. In order to replace them before the large trees die, we’re basically trying to get a head start on the project to get new trees growing.”
Kort dug holes earlier on Saturday for the trees. The volunteers removed the wraps around the tree root balls and poured water in the base of each hole as well as over the base of each tree once it was planted, following proper tree-planting guidelines as provided by the nursery.
Kort planned to water the young trees on a weekly basis.
Kort and his daughter, Rachel, were joined in planting the trees by 4-H junior leaders Thea Wahl, CoriAnne Rostvet and Jaden Smith, as well as a couple adult volunteers including Julie Ochsner, University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension assistant in Adams County who coordinates the 4-H junior leaders.
“It’s awesome whenever we can get young people out and when they’re willing to give some of their time to a community project,” Kort said. “I think that’s very important and we really appreciate that.”
For Wahl, 18, and Rostvet, 16, helping plant trees at Crystal Lake is especially sweet because they both live in the Ayr area.
“We come out here so often, so it’s better for us to help give back,” Wahl said.
Ochsner told them the fruits of their volunteering efforts Saturday afternoon will be on display for decades.
“It will be really good as you guys grow up, leave and come back, you can say ‘I planted this tree’ or ‘this tree,’ ” Ochsner said. “How cool is that to be able to tell your kids?”
Smith, 15, lives in Grand Island and has less experience with Crystal Lake, but he was impressed with the park, which had several campers using the campground and a few fishermen fishing at the lake Saturday afternoon.
“It looks like a good fishing pond,” Smith said. “The area out here is a nice view. I’d come out here more often if I could.”
