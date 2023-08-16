AYR — The Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the John Deere “D” tractor and the 40th anniversary of its own fellowship here this weekend at the PVAMA’s annual Antique and Collector Show.
Show days are Saturday and Sunday at Crystal Lake Recreation Area north of Ayr. The weekend kicks off with a Friday afternoon tractor drive starting 1:30 p.m., leaving from and returning to the show grounds.
Registration for the tractor drive begins 10 a.m. Friday at Crystal Lake. Participants will share a meal at noon before hitting the road.
John Deere tractors and equipment will be showcased at this year’s show, with special honors for the “D” tractor, which was manufactured from 1923-53.
Unlike other John Deere letter-series tractors, the “D” kept its designation throughout production and never changed to a number designation. The “D” had the longest model run of any John Deere tractor.
The show also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the PVAMA’s founding in 1983.
Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Other show features include a parade of tractors, antique and military vehicles, feature entries and animals each day at 3:30 p.m.; garden, antique and sanctioned kids’ pedal tractor pulls each day; a flea market; a small-animal petting zoo; demonstrations each day of blacksmithing, wheat threshing, stationary straw baling, and corn shelling; concessions; and live music. Daily admission is charged and includes a souvenir button. Children age 10 and under are admitted free.
Here’s the schedule of planned events for Saturday and Sunday:
7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast (charge applies)
9 a.m.: Garden tractor pull, pull track
9-10:30 a.m.: Tractor pull registration
10 a.m. to noon: Blacksmithing demonstration
11 a.m.: Stock antique tractor pull
12:30 p.m.: Kids’ pedal tractor pull (Nebraska state-sanctioned) and other kids’ games
12:30-3:30 p.m.: Live music, gazebo
1:30-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstration
1:30 p.m.: Shelling, threshing and baling demonstrations
3:30 p.m.: Parade (Royal Rangers present colors)
7-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast (charge applies, but exhibitors with ticket eat free)
9:30 a.m.: Garden tractor pull, pull track
9-10:30 a.m.: Tractor pull registration
10 a.m.: Live music (after church service)
12:30 p.m.: Kids’ pedal tractor pull (Nebraska state-sanctioned)
1:30-3 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstration
1:30 p.m.” Shelling, threshing and baling demonstrations
3:30 p.m.: Parade (Royal Rangers present colors)
The 2024 Antique and Collectors Show already is on the calendar, set for Aug. 16-18 with features being Allis-Chalmers and Minneapolis-Moline.
