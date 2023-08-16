Tractor Show 1 (copy)
In this 2017 file photo, tractor drivers parade into the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association's Antique & Collector Show at Crystal Lake Recreation Area. This year's 40th annual PVAMA show runs this weekend.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

AYR — The Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the John Deere “D” tractor and the 40th anniversary of its own fellowship here this weekend at the PVAMA’s annual Antique and Collector Show.

Show days are Saturday and Sunday at Crystal Lake Recreation Area north of Ayr. The weekend kicks off with a Friday afternoon tractor drive starting 1:30 p.m., leaving from and returning to the show grounds.

