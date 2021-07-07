Rising steel prices have doubled the price of culverts the Adams County Department of Roads needs to provide regular maintenance to roads.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller explained the situation to the Adams County Board of Commissioners at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday.
“We get fewer culverts than last year and more than double the price,” she said.
Despite the increased cost, Miller recommended the board approve the low bid of $85,190 for corrugated metal pipe from Metal Culverts. Three other bids ranged from $92,882 to $113,324.
The department should have enough to make it through the winter, but she said they would need to resupply before spring at the latest. If the bid hadn’t been approved, the department would have run out of culverts by spring.
Vice Chairman Chuck Neumann asked if it would be possible to order fewer culverts and see if the price of steel drops, as other commodity prices have been doing after a price spike due to supply shortages.
Miller said it may be possible to postpone buying additional culverts for a few months and hope that prices drop, but it’s unclear when that would happen.
“The price of other materials are coming down for sure, but the roads department has to keep running,” she said.
Commissioner Dale Curtis said he believes the steel prices will stay inflated for a longer period than other commodities. He suggested the safest way to proceed was to pay the higher cost.
“I hate gambling on being able to get culverts,” he said. “If we have a bad storm, we’re going to have roads closed all over the place.”
The board voted 7-0 to approve the motion to accept the bid from Metal Culverts.
The board also approved a bid for 2021 project site culverts bids in the amount of $38,980 from Ace Irrigation. The two other bids were $46,089 and $55,189.
Miller said the prices for the site culverts ended up being about the same as previous years, despite the increased steel prices.
“I was surprised,” she said. “This was a reasonable bid.”
In other business, the supervisors:
- Received an update from Kyle Brown with the USDA Wildlife Office.
- Unanimously approved signing the annual authorization of the HIDTA Grant Award.
- Unanimously approved appointing Megan Rathje to the Adams County Extension Board.
- Unanimously approved an electronic services agreement between Adams County and Nebraska Interactive LLC for electronic payment processing.
- Unanimously approved a resolution amending the Health Reinbursement Arrangement (HRA) plan.
- Unanimously approved a 1% budget override on the 2021-22 budget and asked the county clerk to send levy request letters to subdistricts.
- Unanimously approved a resolution opposing the 49-county National Herit
- age Area.
The supervisors also heard 2021-2022 budget requests from representatives of several county departments and organizations that receive county support.
Judy Mignery, zoning administrator, requested $71,137, which is an increase from $69,296. The actual expense in 2020-21 was $59,057.51.
Mignery also presented the county board’s 2020-21 budget, requesting $237,587. That is an increase from $263,820 last year. The actual expense in 2020-21 was $242,922.24.
Joe Budnick, chief probation officer for the eight-county District 10, requested $63,886, which is the same as 2020-21.
Tom Krueger, county surveyor, requested $27,742, which is a decrease from $27,935 in 2020-21. The actual expense in 2020-21 was $17,688.74.
Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, requested $290,123.15, which is an increase from $260,631.53.
Eric Walston, county weed superintendent, requested $96,538, which is an increase from $93,566 in 2020-21. The actual expense in 2020-21 was $84,397.80.
Tom Reichert, county maintenance supervisor, requested $638,107.19, which was an increase from $562,764.74. The actual expense last year was $552,072.68.
County Treasurer Melanie Curry requested $661,772, which is an increase from $622,163.40 in 2020-21. The actual expense in 2020-21 was $580,876.22.
Ron Seymour, Adams County extension educator, requested $231,722 for the Extension office budget.
Tom Hawes, county court magistrate, requested $190,500, which is an increase from $171,000 requested last year. The actual expense last year was $117,347.13.
