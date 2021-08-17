The city of Hastings has a few additional positions in the 2021-22 budget, including a cyber security and network analyst.
“With all those recent cyber security events that have happened around the nation, it’s shown a lot of holes in the cyber security network,” said Erik Nielsen, director of information technology for the city of Hastings. “So we need to have a person who is dedicated to doing that.”
The city was denied cyber insurance last week because the city didn’t have adequate cyber protection.
“We’re working on getting that rectified before our current cyber insurance expires,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen’s department prioritized meeting those security requirements in order to have cyber insurance in place by mid-September, before the city’s current cyber insurance expires at the end of September.
“We will continue to tighten as we finish the consolidation project,” he said. “As we finish all those pieces we will be adding more to it, but there was a bare minimum we had to meet, and we will meet that by the renewal date.”
The city will use an outside hiring firm to assist in the search for the cyber security and network analyst.
“There’s no other area, probably, that’s ripe for change as IT,” Councilman Matt Fong said. “So I think it will be important for us to continue to evaluate the office, to make sure it’s structured appropriately.”
Council President Ginny Skutnik said she talked to several comparable cities, all of which contract out the cyber security component. She questioned whether hiring another IT position is the most effective use of city funds.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the city still is playing catch-up when it comes to IT.
A lot of comparable communities had Enterprise Resource Planning systems put in place 15 years ago. Hastings is going through that process now.
“We’ve got quite a deficit when it comes to getting caught up,” Stutte said. “I think a lot of that surge, when you look at the FTE increases over the past couple of years, have been attributed to that. Not only trying to get caught up, but trying to be proactive.”
Other positions requested by department heads include a city planner, a code enforcement officer, two sworn police officers and three firefighter-emergency medical services employees.
Skutnik also requested the city add an assistant city administrator position for succession planning. The position is approved but wasn’t in the budget.
Finance director Roger Nash said there is room in the 2021-22 budget to include the assistant city administrator.
The city expenditure budget is $74.804 million. That is an increase from $56.58 million in the 2020-21 budget because there are a number of big-ticket items in the expenditure side of the budget, such as anticipated bonded projects.
“It seems like a lot, but it is offset by corresponding revenue,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
Nash said the city would have about $5.5 million in total general obligation debt.
Among those bonded projects is $1.7 million for removal of the 16th Street viaduct, according to the latest estimate from Olsson.
The actual cost of taking down the viaduct is about $646,000, which includes all dirt work and street rearrangements as well as Union Pacific coordination costs of $108,000. Mobilization is anticipated to cost $110,000. Concrete, storm sewer work and traffic control work is estimated at $470,000.
The $646,000 for removal includes $550,000 to remove the structure, plus vibration monitoring in nearby houses.
That adds up to $1.22 million.
With a 15% contingency factor, plus $146,000 for design, the total is $1.66 million and rounded up to $1.7 million.
The 2021-22 utility budget is $86.7 million.
Electric rates are projected to increase by 1% for the second of three years.
Gas rates are projected to increase 3% for the second of four years.
Those proposed rate changes are based on the 2020 gas and electric cost-of-service studies.
Water and sewer rates aren’t anticipated to increase.
Speaking in the absence of Utility Manager Kevin Johnson, who was ill, Derek Zeisler, director of administration, said the wholesale market is soft right now due to primarily to wind and solar, and more renewable growth is planned in the Southwest Power Pool.
A major electric capital project in the budget is $1 million for an expansion to the city’s solar field. A commercial customer has expressed interest in purchasing the remaining capacity of the current solar field.
The water department is budgeting $1.7 million for new main replacements, something that now is anticipated to be an annual cost.
“We have roughly 200-plus miles of main in the ground, so to replace a main every 100 years you have to be replacing them at a rate of two miles every year,” said Lee Vrooman, director of engineering.
