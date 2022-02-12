Raul Arcos Hawkins came to the United States from Mexico with his mother and younger brother in 1991, when he was 8.
The family’s first stop was Idaho. Hawkins’ mother took the family to Nebraska a couple years later, hearing Nebraska was the land of the Good Life.
Hawkins has lived here ever since.
“I feel as Nebraskan as Herbie Husker,” he said.
Hawkins, who lives in Grand Island, shared his experiences as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient during a Hastings League of Women Voters Zoom presentation on Friday.
DACA is a U.S. immigration policy that allows certain individuals with unlawful presence in the United States after being brought to the country as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action. Individuals who are granted DACA become eligible for a work permit in the United States.
To be eligible for the program, recipients can’t have felonies or serious misdemeanors on their records. DACA doesn’t provide a path to citizenship for recipients.
President Barack Obama announced the policy on June 15, 2012, the day before Hawkins’ 30th birthday.
“DACA forever changed my life,” he said.
He was able to obtain a work permit and Social Security card.
“This was the way to do it all legally, to walk out of the shadows and to continue motivating young people to care and to become involved in their communities,” he said.
Hawkins continues to pursue citizenship.
“All those little obstacles, when someone says ‘Why don’t you become a U.S. citizen?’ I always tell them that is my biggest dream,” he said.
Hawkins has a background as a trained chef but works as a business development specialist. It is important to him to inspire others, especially young people, to get involved in their communities.
One of his biggest highlights was working during the 2018 elections with the Heartland Workers Center in Grand Island.
He said that was the first time in Grand Island there was massive canvassing in Spanish.
He was able to help provide rides to the polls.
He works to build a network of youth who want to get involved including through leadership trainings at Grand Island Senior High.
Hawkins said it is important to contact elected officials and share concerns and interests. He has contacted U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith’s office so often that Hawkins joked Smith now dreads Hawkins’ calls.
Hawkins has a button that says “give a damn about the elections.”
“That’s something that even this year is going to be pivotal, is how do we get people motivated after everything we’ve seen in the last two years when people are becoming more outspoken? How do we get people to not only compromise but respect each other but at the same time become engaged?” he said.
