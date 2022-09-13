When a musician plays an instrument it’s important to perform with consistency and think about how best to perform individually as well as contribute to a group.
Those were among the lessons members of the Dallas Brass ensemble imparted to Hastings High band members during a clinic on Monday morning.
“You’ve got to be fixated on what you want to do,” horn, alto horn and flugelhorn player Juan Berrios said.
Dallas Brass members also worked with Hastings Middle School students participating in their artist-in-residence program.
The group also offered a mini-performance and an informal question-and-answer session Monday evening at First Presbyterian Church in conjunction with the Hastings Community Music Academy.
Dallas Brass musicians will conduct master classes for Hastings College music students on Tuesday. They will play, teach and talk about entrepreneurship, and share their philosophy of music education.
The Dallas Brass will perform a concert 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hastings Senior High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St. It will include special performances by students from Hastings Middle School, Hastings High School and Hastings College. The concert is free and open to the public.
Trumpet player DJ Barraclough said a musician can seek out inspiration and examples of perfection almost anywhere.
He talked about watching a video on YouTube of the first-ever perfect darts game.
“It’s really not enough to wait for those perfect moments to happen,” he said. “You can find motivation everywhere.”
Dallas Brass members also encouraged the young musicians to seek out musicians and performances they particularly like and emulate those performances as a way to improve their own play.
In answering a question from a student about their favorite music, several of the Dallas Brass members said they love a wide variety of music.
Michael Levine, Dallas Brass founder and musical director, said music is like food.
“The more you appreciate, the more there is to enjoy,” he said.
Dallas Brass plays traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, accessing a wide range of styles including classical, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. The ensemble has performed for presidents and has been featured on national television.
One emphasis for Dallas Brass’s artist-in-residence stop in Hastings is small ensembles.
With small ensembles, the musicians get to take ownership of how the music sounds.
“It opens up a whole new dimension of musicianship,” Levine said.
Middle school band director Troy Ehmke selected six Hastings High band members over the summer for two trios, one brass and one woodwind. The trios each performed one song on stage Monday and received instruction from Dallas Brass members.
“It was a really nice experience,” said Victor Le, who played trombone in the brass trio.
Justine Bierman, who played flute in the woodwind trio, said the Dallas Brass members had a different approach from band directors in Hastings, even if the content was the same.
“It was nice to see a new perspective of how to be better at your instrument from someone who does this for a living,” she said.
Le and Bierman said they both appreciated the lesson of being mindful of one’s own performance as a musician as well as how best to serve the group.
Bringing Dallas Brass to Hastings came about after HPS bands began performing small ensemble concerts due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, which for a time made it impossible to have large ensembles.
Then, Ehmke and high school band director Erin Beave attended a music educator conference in Chicago.
Ehmke asked his fellow educators about good trio and small ensemble books to use, and he was referred to Levine, who established Harmony Bridge, a three-tiered, small ensemble music program.
Ehmke invited Dallas Brass to perform as part of the district’s artist-in-residence program.
Dallas Brass is on tour now, with performances in Papillion, Kearney and Sidney.
This artist-in-residence program includes support from sponsors such as the Hastings College Foundation, Hastings Public Schools Foundation, Nebraska Arts Council, Hastings Community Arts Council, Hastings Public Schools Music Department, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Band Parents, Hastings College Music, Coach’s Corner and Hastings Community Music Academy.
Dallas Brass members come from all over the country and Puerto Rico.
“It was great to hear the fact that they’re all from different parts of the world and even different states and they grew up differently because that’s who our kids are,” Ehmke said. “The fact that (the students) have similar lives to the professionals that they could be in those shoes, as well.”
The lessons from Dallas Brass members aren’t unlike the lessons Hastings High musicians get from their band directors every day.
“A lot of the stuff, it’s like we tell them that every single day to do this,” Ehmke said. “It’s that reassurance that we know what we’re talking about. Coming from someone else it really helps.”
More information on the Dallas Brass can be found online at dallasbrass.com.
