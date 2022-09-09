Dallas Brass, billed as one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings Sept. 12 and 13 for an artist-in-residency at Hastings Public Schools, to conduct master classes with Hastings College students, and to perform on their own and in a concert with students.

The group, founded by Michael Levine in 1983, plays traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, accessing a wide range of styles including classical, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. The ensemble has performed for presidents and has been featured on national television.

