Dallas Brass, billed as one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings Sept. 12 and 13 for an artist-in-residency at Hastings Public Schools, to conduct master classes with Hastings College students, and to perform on their own and in a concert with students.
The group, founded by Michael Levine in 1983, plays traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, accessing a wide range of styles including classical, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. The ensemble has performed for presidents and has been featured on national television.
Levine played the trombone for the group until he became director in 2015.
The ensemble features Graham Taylor and Brian Neal on trumpet; Juan Berrios on horn, alto horn and flugelhorn; John Wasson on trombone; Paul Carlson on tuba; and Craig Hill on percussion.
During the day on Monday, members of the Dallas Brass will work with Hastings Middle School and Hastings Senior High School students participating in their artist-in-residence program.
Then, at 6 p.m., the group will offer a mini-performance and an informal question-and-answer session at First Presbyterian Church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave., in conjunction with the Hastings Community Music Academy.
Desserts will be available for those in attendance Monday evening. The event is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, Dallas Brass musicians will conduct masterclasses for Hastings College music students. They will play, teach and talk about entrepreneurship, and share their philosophy of music education.
The Dallas Brass in Concert begins 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hastings Senior High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St. It will feature the Dallas Brass and include special performances by students from Hastings Middle School, Hastings High School and Hastings College.The concert is free and open to the public.
More information on the Dallas Brass can be found online at dallasbrass.com.
