Representatives from a tech company are looking to establish a data center in Adams County that could be used for mining cryptocurrency.
Officials from AAIM Data Centers provided information and answered questions from the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission during its regular meeting on May 1. Company officials are asking the commission to define and adopt regulations around the creation of a data center in the county.
Matt Carson, chief operations officer, said AAIM is an infrastructure investment company. The data center would provide high-performance computing to customers. The company would serve as digital landlords to clients. The company doesn’t place any restrictions on the digital activity of its customers, as long as it’s legal.
This would be the first data center AAIM builds in Nebraska, but the plan would be to construct several in the state. The company has similar data centers in Missouri.
Anthony Levesque, chief executive officer, said the data center would be built on about two acres of land located about a half mile west of the CPI Hayland elevator near Prosser.
The company would be looking to create 20-25 jobs with the project. Employees would need a high school diploma and be trained on site.
AAIM would construct a 12.5-megawatt substation to provide access to the power supply provided by Southern Power District.
Clinton Rhodes, an engineering supervisor with SPD, said the power company has looked at the proposal and doesn’t believe it would affect other customers. AAIM also will provide the infrastructure needed for the project.
“They will own and maintain the substation themselves,” Rhodes said. “We have other customers who do that.”
The major use of similar facilities in other areas has been to “mine” cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that relies on a network of computers maintaining a blockchain, which can be thought of as a digital ledger of transactions.
Computers solve complicated math problems to verify the transactions and add them to the ledger. Once solved, users receive digital “coins” like bitcoin or ethereum, and those can be sold or traded for other currency.
Data centers function as a rental space for the computers programmed to run the computations. Crypto miners ship in their equipment and pay the owners of the data center for space, maintenance, internet and electricity.
Carson said AAIM chose to expand to Nebraska because of low electrical costs and the friendly nature of its people.
“Nebraska is a net exporter of electricity,” he said. “It has a very good climate for our business. It is not too cold for too long or too hot for long.”
As for internet access, Carson said they would be interested in running fiber optics to the facility but it’s not necessary.
“It’s not really that bandwidth intensive,” he said. “We would use cellular links as backup.”
Jeff Foster, Hastings area manager for Southern Power District, said the data center would be using the same interruptible rates that irrigators do, meaning it would be subject to being shut off during peak usage times if capacity became an issue.
Levesque said company officials want to be as flexible as possible in working with the communities they enter. They take measures to eliminate sound pollution and air pollution.
AAIM also would be prepared to lose power if needed, he said.
“They will ask us to go offline if they need power,” Levesque said. “The idea is we want to make sure it doesn’t impact anyone else. We don’t want to prevent irrigation or anything else.”
Carson shared an example of similar companies operating in Texas during the 2021 power crisis that left millions without electricity. As a non-essential service, he said, those in the industry are ready to cut power usage to avoid causing problems to the power grid.
“Those businesses voluntarily curtailed the loads about six to seven hours ahead of time,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was not enough.”
Rhodes said SPD has examined the potential impact on existing customers and doesn’t believe there would be an effect.
“We do look out for our current customers, and we don’t see any issue with this,” he said. “We see it as a positive. What’s even better, if we get into a situation where we have to control the load, we can shut them off.”
Once the zoning has been addressed, Levesque said, it would take about six to eight weeks to construct the facility. They plan to open the facility around Sept. 15.
“We’re not asking for any special treatment,” he said. “We’ll be the first ones to go offline. We just want to be treated as anyone else.”
