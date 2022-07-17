DAVENPORT — The oat field on the south edge of Davenport got the kind of treatment Saturday afternoon that befits a community celebrating 150 years.
A few local farmers used combines from the 1950s and ‘60s to harvest the 4 ½ -acre field over the course of a few hours. The antique harvest was one activity included in a packed schedule for Davenport Achievement Days.
Like many communities along the "ABC Railroad line" from Alexandria to Hastings that was built through the region in 1872, Davenport is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year.
The rail line was part of the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad, which eventually became part of the Union Pacific.
Mike Schroeder used a 1958 Allis Chambers combine, John Greer used an Oliver combine from the early 1960s, and Don Betten used a John Deere combine from the early 1950s for the harvest.
“We’ve been horsing around with it for a few years, cutting some wheat a couple different times with them,” said Schroeder, who owns the field. “It’s just something to bring. With the 150th year it’s something a little different. It worked out to do it right here by town.”
Each of the antique combines had a header of around 5 feet, which is a far cry from Schroeder’s modern combine with a 30-foot header that sat adjacent to the field.
“It’s night-and-day difference,” Greer said.
Davenport Achievement Days started as a way to showcase the work of 4-H’ers. It continues to have an emphasis on local youth.
This year, the celebration included an essay-writing competition for third through eighth grades, flag design competition for grades first through sixth, and bicycle decorating competition for all youth.
“We just wanted to add a little extra for the youth of our community to get involved,” said Whitney Miller, member of the Davenport Achievement Board. “It gives them something to get excited about Davenport. We feel it’s important for that excitement and enthusiasm to be passed down from generation to generation.”
The essay competition asked participants what they are most excited about living in Davenport, what makes them proud to be from Davenport and if they have examples of how they can be involved or serve the community.
The essays and flags were judged Friday evening.
There were four entries in the essay competition with Briar Miller winning the third- through fifth-grade division and Mikey Pena Lopez winning the sixth- through eighth-grade division.
There were nine flag entries. Designs were drawn on poster board.
Pena Lopez was third; Dawson Miller was second; and Blake Miller was first.
There were eight bicycle-decorating contest entries with those riders being the first entry in the Davenport Achieve Days parade Saturday morning.
Shelby Miller was third with a bike decorated like a lemonade stand; Briar Miller was second with luau-themed design, and Pena Lopez was first with a Tiger/Storm/ Eagle design.
“The main point behind all of it is just instilling in our youth an enthusiasm of our community and trying to keep that going from year to year into the next generation of the youth coming up,” Whitney Miller said.
All the Davenport Achievement Days funds raised goes back to the board and the maintenance and management of the Community Building.
This is the first year for kids' contests at Achievement Days.
“Most years we’ll just pick and chose a few things to have on our agenda,” Whitney Miller said. “This year it’s like we’re all in, doing all the things to try and make it a jam-packed fun weekend.”
Other activities throughout the weekend included an alumni golf tournament, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Legion baseball, sand volleyball tournament, Bloody Mary bar, fire department water fights, cornhole tournament, Lions Club sight and hearing screenings, rock climbing wall and inflatables, comedian, band, community church service, road rally and alumni banquet.
Cakes and the cornhole boards used in the tournament were auctioned, and a rifle with the 150th celebration logo engraved on it was raffled off Saturday evening.
“We try to have something for all ages,” Whitney Miller said. “We’ve got the kids covered. We’ve got the old farmers who are going to want to watch the oats harvest."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.