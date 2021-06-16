Family caregivers from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are invited to take a break June 24 and enjoy some food, entertainment, education and discussion related to the special challenges they face.
The 16th annual Day of Caring for Those Who Care is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua Park Pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue. Theme for the day is “It’s Summertime and the Living is Easy.” The event and food are free for family caregivers.
This year’s event will feature an 11 a.m. panel discussion on mental health for both caregivers and those whose needs they serve. Title of the discussion is “The Art of Not Falling Apart.” Participants are to include Janelle Brock, a suicide prevention outreach and educational specialist with the Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System; Michelle Kohmetscher with Bamboo Mind & Body Spa LLC; Jessica Soucie, executive director of The Kensington Assisted Living & Memory Support Community; and Jay Towell, chaplain for AseraCare Hospice and Palliative Care in Grand Island.
The Day of Caring is presented by the South Central Town Hall Caregiver Coalition, The Sunnyside Foundation, the Hastings Community Foundation and Give Hastings Day. This year’s event originally was scheduled for April 23, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The event opens at 9:30 a.m., when various resource organizations and agencies will have their exhibits ready for visiting. Brad Beahm of KHAS Radio will give the welcome at 10 a.m.
From 10-10:45 a.m., Tim O’Connor, a wealth management adviser with Equitable Bank in Grand Island, will present “Getting Your Act Together,” a talk on financial, legal and end-of-life considerations.
Following the mental health panel discussion, lunch in the pavilion will be catered by Murphy’s Wagon Wheel and Custom Pack of Hastings. Ryan Martin, city recreation superintendent, will welcome the audience to the park. Mike Anderson of Mike’s Music in Clay Center will provide entertainment.
From 1-1:45 p.m., Michelle Kohmetscher of Bamboo Mind & Body Spa will present “When All Else Fails … Take a Mini-Vacation,” addressing the importance of self-care for caregivers.
The day will end with closing remarks and the caregiver grand prize giveaway.
To register, call 402-463-8124 or 402-463-1454 by June 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.