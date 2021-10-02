The deadline to submit pitch ideas for the fifth annual Big Idea Hastings is fast approaching.
Ideas must be submitted to bigideahastings.com by midnight on Oct. 12.
The prize money was increased this year because of the anniversary.
The winning idea will receive $5,000 in a tiered system. The more progress the winner makes on his or her idea, the more money that person will receive.
“I’m super excited about it,” organizer Maggie Esch said. “I think I’m excited about it just in the fact that we’re in our fifth year and we’ve been able to increase the grand prize to $5,000, which is pretty awesome. I’m also excited because we’re getting some great ideas rolling in.”
First place is sponsored by Hastings Economic Development Corp., Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, Allo Communications and Centennial Plastics.
Second- and third-place prize monies also have been increased.
The second-place pitch will receive $1,000 from Hastings College. Third place will receive $500 from the Central Community College-Hastings Entrepreneurship Center, which Esch oversees as director.
“I think it’s going to be another incredible year of awesome ideas for Hastings,” she said.
The event itself is Nov. 2 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St. The social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. Pitches start at 6:30 p.m.
The top five ideas are determined by a panel of judges. Winners are determined by a popular vote.
All contestants receive gift bags, networking, community input and one-year memberships to the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.
The top five finalists also receive a professional services package.
Esch, who is the former HEDC director of talent solutions, said Big Idea Hastings is her favorite activity.
Hastings-area residents pack The Lark each year in support of those pitching ideas.
“Big Idea Hastings is my favorite event just because the energy in the room is really inspiring,” Esch said. “It’s a huge testament to our community and the people we have in it, and 2019 proved a lot about what this event can do for a community like ours seeing that six ideas have moved forward and are established businesses today. It’s pretty incredible getting to be a part of something like that for Hastings.”
Hastings is fortunate to have such a fertile entrepreneurial ecosystem, she said.
“I think people notice that, not only here, but outside of Hastings,” she said. “We have the support and the resources and the community that rallies around entrepreneurs. Of course, not every business or every finalist moves forward with their idea or is able to open their idea, but now that we’ve seen business ideas come out of Big Idea Hastings I think it’s been very obvious how the community rallies around and supports these entrepreneurs.”
