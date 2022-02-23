Deadlines are approaching to become a delegate at the county level for the Democratic and Republican parties.
Republicans have until March 1 to file in the county clerk’s office. March 1 also is the deadline to file to run for local office.
Democrats have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 25 to file through the state and county conventions link at nebraskademocrats.org.
Nebraska counties have a window of March 1-20 to hold Democratic conventions, all of which are virtual. The Adams County convention will be 7 p.m. March 3.
Prospective delegates fill out the online form, which goes to the Nebraska Democratic Party.
“They’ll let us know who registered for March 3,” said Kathy Jensen, chair of Adams County Democrats.
Like the county conventions, the Nebraska Democratic Convention will be virtual April 1-3.
When delegates register for the county convention, they can check the box they are interested in becoming a delegate to the state convention and/or are interested in serving as a state Central Committee Delegate.
The Adams County Republican Convention hasn’t officially been scheduled yet, but it is tentatively planned to occur in person at the conclusion of the Lincoln/Reagan dinner March 22 at The Lark.
“Our thought was a lot of the same people would be at both,” said Deb Carlstrom, vice chair of the Adams County Republican Party.
Chuck Conrad is the chair of the Adams County Republican Party.
Anyone can attend the county convention, but only the delegates vote for county leadership. Also, delegates are elected during the county convention to attend the state convention.
The state Republican party has allotted Adams County seven delegates and seven alternates for the state convention based on the number of Republican votes for president during the last election.
The Republican State Convention will be July 8-9 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
Jensen said the state Democratic party has not informed Adams County yet how many delegates it will have at the state convention.
Serving as a county delegate provides an entry-level look at the parties.
“It’s important to be part of the Democratic Party, so you can help get Democrats elected in the upcoming Governors’ race and all the local races,” Jensen said.
Carlstrom said serving as a delegate is the best way to stay up-to-date on local party information.
“This is the most grassroots basic level to get involved with the party process,” she said. “I feel like I’ve had a lot of people say ‘how do you know about this and how do you get involved?’ This is the first step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.