A 36-year-old Hastings resident accused of a fifth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol accepted a plea deal Wednesday in Adams County District Court.
Jamie D. Hanson of 302 E. Sixth St. pleaded no contest to fourth-offense DUI, instead of a fifth, as part of the agreement.
Prosecutors also dropped charges of driving under revocation and failure to appear on citation.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and scheduled sentencing for May 10 at 9:30 a.m.
According to court records, Hanson was previously convicted of DUI on July 2, 2008; twice on July 31, 2012; and Oct. 18, 2012, all in Hall County.
Fifth-offense DUI is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
