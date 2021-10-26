A 21-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine has taken a plea deal in Adams County District Court.
Isaac Guevara of 631 S. Bellevue Ave. Oct. 20 pleaded guilty to possessing meth, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from distribution of meth, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and set sentencing for Jan. 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers stopped a vehicle on Aug. 26, 2020, that was occupied by Dominic Quaintance, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Terrence Ruff was the driver of the vehicle, and Isaac Guevara was in the passenger seat.
During the stop, officers reportedly saw a pipe used for drugs and searched the vehicle. Officers reportedly found 5.2 grams of meth along with other drug paraphernalia. On the floor board where Quaintance was seated, officers found another pipe had been crushed under his feet.
Quaintance, 27, of 56 Kingston Drive was charged with distribution of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence. He pleaded not guilty June 1 and a motion to suppress is set for Oct. 29 at 11 a.m.
Ruff, 39, of 301 S. New York Ave. was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He pleaded not guilty Oct. 6, 2020, and a bench trial is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Tampering with evidence is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.