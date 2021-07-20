Deal made in illegal firearm case
A 28-year-old Ravenna man took a plea deal for illegal firearm possession July 8 in Adams County District Court.
Anthony Karcher Jr. pleaded no contest to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second count of the same charge and one charge of possessing methamphetamine.
District Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and scheduled sentencing for Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy found Karcher asleep in his vehicle on the shoulder near DLD Road and Osage Avenue on April 9. Inside the vehicle, the deputy saw a rifle and later found that Karcher was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior domestic violence conviction.
A search of the vehicle also unveiled methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Bruning man wins 90K
The Nebraska Lottery announced Tuesday that Larry Sharp of Bruning had won $90,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5.
Sharp purchased his ticket at Good2Go No. 15 along U.S. Highway 81. at Bruning. The ticket contained five plays for the July 15 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 08, 26, 34 and 38.
Sharp said he’s been playing the same numbers every day for about six months.
There’s no reason for why he plays those numbers, he said — he’s just sticking with them.
He didn’t notice he’d won at first until his sister told him there had been a winner in Bruning.
“She lives in Oklahoma now,” Sharp said. “She still gets news feed updates from Bruning and texted me that someone had won.”
Sharp said he’ll use his winnings to buy a new pickup truck.
All the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers.
The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.
