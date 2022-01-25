A 17-year-old Hastings boy accused of robbery has accepted a plea deal in Adams County Court.
Joseph Graham of 2204 W. Bateman St. pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to false reporting, a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of robbery, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead ordered an updated pre-sentencing investigation report and set sentencing for Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
According to court documents, Austin Ellis went to the home of Quentin Journey in the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020. During the meeting, Ellis used pepper spray on Journey before Graham and Julian Montalvo came into the residence and all three assaulted Journey.
Journey told police Ellis had come to pay back a $100 loan, and after the attack he discovered a laptop computer and a wallet missing.
Police interviewed Ellis, who said he went to Journey’s residence under the guise of buying marijuana but then assaulted Journey and stole the drugs. He denied taking the laptop or wallet.
Ellis, 19, of 1141 W. H St. was charged with robbery. Prosecutors reduced the charge to terroristic threats and he pleaded guilty Aug. 19, 2021. He was sentenced to two years of probation with 90 days in jail on Oct. 12, 2020.
Montalvo, 21, of 608 S. Colorado Ave. was charged with robbery. Prosecutors reduced the charge to terroristic threats and he pleaded guilty Oct. 20, 2021. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Journey was charged for distributing marijuana and he pleaded no contest to the charges to enter drug court on April 12, 2021.
