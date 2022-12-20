Dealer takes plea bargain
A 32-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine has made a plea bargain in Adams County District Court.
Lance Brittain of 1622 W. Seventh St. pleaded no contest to a charge of distributing meth.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a second count of the same charge.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and set sentencing for March 1, 2023, at 11:20 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Brittain’s residence was under surveillance on Sept. 29, 2021, and multiple vehicles made short stops. Officers found meth during subsequent stops of the vehicles, and the occupant of one vehicle admitted the meth had been purchased from Brittain.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and found meth and drug paraphernalia in the basement, where Brittain spent most of his time.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Deal made in distribution case
A 43-year-old Hastings woman accused of selling methamphetamine has accepted a plea deal in Adams County District Court.
Abby McTee, whose last known address was 1022 S. Southern Hills Drive, pleaded no contest Dec. 7 to one count of distributing meth.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the amount of drugs included on the charge and dropped a second case of possessing meth.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and scheduled sentencing for March 1 at 10:45 a.m.
According to the arrest warrant, McTee sold meth to a cooperating individual on Feb. 10, 2021, at the 900 block of West J Street.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth), is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Hansen named UNL Chancellor’s Scholar
Paige A. Hansen of Deshler was recognized during undergraduate winter commencement exercises Dec. 17 as a Chancellor’s Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Hansen was among 13 UNL graduates honored during the ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained a 4.0 grade-point average on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
Hansen was an animal science major in UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Her parents are Holle Evert and Mark and Paula Kniep.
