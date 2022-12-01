Nutcracker Royal Ballet

A filmed version of “The Nutcracker” from London’s The Royal Ballet will show at the Hastings Museum Dec. 3, Dec. 11, Dec. 16, Dec. 17, Dec. 18, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, at different times depending on the day.

 Courtesy

As the holiday season picks up, so, too, does the programming at the Hastings Museum.

Different departments within the museum produce content year-round.

