As the holiday season picks up, so, too, does the programming at the Hastings Museum.
Different departments within the museum produce content year-round.
“It seems like each of those different units really brings it for Christmas and makes sure, ‘Hey, Hastings and surrounding areas, are you going to have some guests in town? We’re going to give you something a little special if you’re looking for something fun to do,’ ” said Becky Tideman, museum marketing director. “It always makes me proud.”
That programming begins this weekend with DNA Days for kids.
Students from Hastings College professor Amanda Solem’s biology classes will lead elementary- and middle school-aged children in a handful of activities including extracting DNA from fruit.
“We like to say STEM education is never out of season and there’s always a good time for it,” Tideman said.
DNA Days for kids will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2-4 p.m. Dec. 4. No RSVP is necessary.
The program is free to all museum members and free to anyone who pays museum admission for the day.
The museum also will play host to a Nebraska Humanities program about the 19th Amendment and the women’s suffrage movement from speaker Dianne Bystrom. The presentation runs 2-3 p.m. Dec. 11.
The annual Tri-City Food Fight started last week. The competition also includes the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and the Archway in Kearney.
It’s a friendly way to see which organization can collect the most food for its local food pantry.
The Hastings Food Pantry serves about 2,500 people per year.
Food can be left at the museum Tuesday through Sunday during normal business hours. Donations will be accepted now through Dec. 31.
Hastings Museum is taking one dollar off museum admission for people who bring in a can of food.
All three museums have won the Tri-City Food Fight over the years.
“Whichever community wins seems to be the community that gets the word out and the connections the most,” Tideman said.
On Dec. 10, the museum will play host to Holiday Fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
Games and crafts are planned. Santa will be on hand for photo opportunities, as well.
“The attitudes and warmth of that event really comes through,” Tideman said.
Bilingual staff and volunteers will be on hand to greet families and to help with interactions at Santa.
There is a cost for members as well as non-members for Holiday Fun, but the event includes all-day museum admission and the holiday film “The Star,” with shows at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
It is the only day for “The Star,” which tells the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of the animals involved.
“Right now is a time when there’s not a lot of kids’ films out,” Tideman said. “So we’re tickled to bring that in.”
Hastings Museum also will have nine showings on the Super Screen of a performance of “The Nutcracker” from London’s The Royal Ballet.
“It’s an amazing film,” she said.
The museum likes bringing in filmed versions of this holiday classic from a top-tier company that was filmed specifically for Super Screen theaters.
“If you’re not a ballet enthusiast, this might be the one ballet you love,” Tideman said. “A lot of people, this is the one ballet they can mention, and it’s that way for a reason. It’s the music of Tchaikovsky, and it’s the amazing choreography. It all works together to bring a little Christmas magic.”
“The Nutcracker” kicks off 2 p.m. Saturday. Other screenings are Dec. 9, Dec. 11, Dec. 16, Dec. 17, Dec. 18, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, at different times depending on the day. Tickets are needed.
“The Nutcracker” is a collaboration with the YWCA of Adams County dance school.
Teenage dancers from the YWCA will be on hand for the showings on Dec. 11 and 18. They’ll be in costume and ready for photo opportunities with any patrons who want a photo to commemorate the fun.
“It’s a great little add-on, and whenever two community groups can come together like that and enrich an event, I love it,” Tideman said. “That makes it a fun add-on for the community.”
The museum also once again will show “White Christmas” on Christmas Eve, with shows at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tideman said watching this 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen on Christmas Eve at the Hastings Museum has become a tradition for many patrons.
“Some people come in the morning and they’re out in time for lunch,” she said. “Other people have lunch and then come. It’s a tradition the community has really appreciated. It’s a way we give back to our members because it’s free for members, and then non-members it is just daily admission.”
The museum planetarium also includes holiday offerings including “Season of Light” as well as “The Christmas Star,” which will be shown on Fridays.
The museum’s annual Crafternoon will be on Dec. 29, where leftover kits from activities will be given away from 9 a.m. until noon, or while materials last.
