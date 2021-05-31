A wayward deer darted through the busiest intersection in downtown Hastings Sunday evening, launched itself through a large window of the Hastings Tribune and eventually met its unfortunate end inside.
The young buck, still without antlers, ran west across Burlington Avenue from the north side of Second Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. and smashed through Publisher Darran Fowler’s office window on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Brenda Opbroek of Hastings was northbound on Burlington in her car when the deer crossed in front of her. She braked to avoid hitting the animal, then pulled into the Tribune parking lot to call 911.
Opbroek described the deer as crossing the street at a “dead run.”
"It was one of those type of reactions where do I get hit from behind or do I hit a deer? Luckily, the person behind me stopped, too,” she said.
The deer broke through the double-paned glass window and crashed down into the office on the other side.
“When the deer hit that glass, she was at a leap," Opbroek said. "Her feet were off the ground.”
Badly injured, the animal then thrashed around inside for some time, ramming a glass door that opens onto Second Street several times in a futile attempt to escape, before eventually becoming quieter.
Because interior doors leading out of the large office were closed, the animal was confined to that space and was unable to enter adjacent Tribune work areas.
The building was unoccupied at the time. No one was injured during the response.
Fowler said he had been in his office less than an hour before the incident. He said he hadn't been home long before he got a call about what happened.
"Based on the description I got during that phone call, I knew it was going to be a messy situation," Fowler said.
At least five Hastings police officers were on the scene for nearly an hour, covering the smashed window on the east side of the Tribune Building and keeping watch on the south side, as well, to guard against the animal escaping the building and re-entering traffic.
After a short time, police were joined on the scene by a conservation officer from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. After conferring about the situation and observing the animal’s injuries, they determined the deer would need to be euthanized.
The situation was resolved about 8:25 p.m.
Fowler said that judging by the amount of blood inside the office it was obvious the deer had been severely injured.
"It's a tough call for the officers there to make, but they really didn't have much choice," he said. “I want to thank all of the officers for their timely response and how professionally they handled this difficult situation. They were very cooperative and made sure we were aware of everything that was going on and what they were doing."
Afterward, a small crew representing Tribune ownership, management, staff, family members and friends scrambled to remove glass from the sidewalk, board up the smashed window, and begin cleaning and clearing items from the office, which sustained extensive damage.
According to police at the scene Sunday evening, authorities had received only one other call prior to the Tribune incident about the deer being sighted downtown — and it came in just minutes before the 911 call from Second and Burlington.
How or why the young animal found itself in the center of town was unknown. But the end result was both shocking and sad for the humans who had to become involved.
Opbroek said the animal did not hesitate as it approached the window. She said she could hear the glass shatter even though she had her car windows up and the radio was playing at the time.
The sound of the screeching tires and shattering glass could be heard from some distance away, bringing curious onlookers to find out what had happened.
