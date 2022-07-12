Defendant seeks
identity of confidential informant
A 20-year-old Hastings woman charged with distributing cocaine is asking for the identity and deposition of a confidential informant in Adams County District Court.
Haley M. Raney, whose last known address was 746 E. Fifth St., faces two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Her attorney, Benjamin Murray of Hebron, filed a motion to reveal witness identity and take deposition on July 8.
According to the arrest affidavit, Raney sold cocaine to a confidential informant on Dec. 8, 2021, and Dec. 22, 2021, both times inside a vehicle outside 746 E. Fifth St.
Murray argues in his motion that the identity of the informant and deposition are needed to adequately prepare Raney’s case for trial.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar scheduled a hearing on the motion for Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.
Buffalo supermarket, scene of a May massacre, will reopen Friday
Just over two months after an alleged white supremacist went on a shooting spree that left 10 Black people dead, the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., where that mass shooting happened, will open for business once more.
Friday’s reopening follows a remodeling and a new design, according to local station WIVB-TV. The Tops along Jefferson Ave. serves an east Buffalo area described as a “food desert” due to its shortage of grocery stores.
A moment of silence will be held at the location Thursday, which marks the two-month anniversary of the May 14 shooting that shook the nation. That memorial will reportedly be attended by elected officials and community members.
Anti-violence activist Leonard Lane told WIVB that Tops’ reopening will be met with mixed emotions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.