A 27-year-old Hastings man accused of distributing methamphetamine because it was found in a vehicle he occupied claims officers went too far in deciding to search the vehicle.
Adams County Public Defender Shon Lieske argued a motion to suppress evidence in the case against Dominic Quaintance on Monday in Adams County District Court.
Cpl. John Adams with the Hastings Police Department testified two detectives in an unmarked vehicle involved with a drug task force requested that a vehicle be stopped on Aug. 26, 2020.
Adams said he wasn’t given a basis for the stop, but later learned that the reason was that the vehicle didn’t have license plates and detectives could not read in-transit notification on the vehicle.
Adams said he also didn’t notice any in-transits on the vehicle until after he stopped the vehicle and approached.
The officer contacted the driver, Terrence Ruff, and identified the other occupants of the vehicle, Quaintance in the back seat and Isaac Guevara in the passenger seat.
Adams checked for outstanding warrants and learned there was an outstanding warrant for Quaintance. He then placed Quaintance under arrest.
As Adams spoke with Ruff, the detectives interviewed the occupants of the vehicle.
During the stop, one of the detectives reportedly saw a pipe used for drugs and searched the vehicle. Officers reportedly found 5.2 grams of meth along with other drug paraphernalia. On the floor board where Quaintance was seated, officers found another pipe had been crushed under his feet.
Quaintance of 56 Kingston Drive was subsequently charged with distribution of methamphetamine (due to the amount of meth found) and tampering with physical evidence.
Deputy Adams County Attorney Dale Callahan argued that the stop was justified under the collective knowledge doctrine, as Adams relied on a fellow officer to have justification for the stop.
Lieske argued that the traffic stop should have ended as soon as Adams approached the vehicle and identified the in-transists. At that point, the reason for the traffic stop would have been satisfied and Adams should have discontinued the stop.
After that point, he said any expansion of the stop would have been illegal and any evidence collected shouldn’t be used against Quaintance.
Callahan pointed out that Adams didn’t know the reason for the stop and didn’t see the in-transits until after the other officers were approaching the vehicle.
He also said a secondary reason for the stop was provided by the detectives in a companion case, which was a belief that Quaintance was in the vehicle and had a warrant for his arrest.
District Judge Teresa Luther took the case under advisement and gave the attorneys two weeks to submit briefs on the case law in the matter. They will have another two weeks to rebut one another after that.
In the related cases, Ruff, 39, of 301 S. New York Ave. was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He pleaded not guilty Oct. 6, 2020, and a bench trial is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.
Guevara, 22, of 631 S. Bellevue Ave. pleaded guilty Oct. 20, 2021, to possessing meth, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from distribution of meth.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Tampering with evidence is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
