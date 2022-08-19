Road work on 26th Street, Showboat Boulevard
Motorists should prepare for delays on 26th Street and Showboat Boulevard next week.
Adams County Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said contractor Hall Brothers plans to begin a seal coat on 26th Street early next week between Elm Avenue and Showboat Boulevard, as well as on Showboat from 26th Street south to the Union Pacific overpass and from Seventh Street south to the BNSF Railway tracks.
“It won’t take very long for them to complete, but it’s got to cool and set up before they allow traffic on it,” she said.
Drug sentencing
A 49-year-old Harvard resident was sentenced Aug. 17 in Adams County District Court to 180 days in jail for possessing methamphetamine on Jan. 22.
Marjory A. Northrop pleaded no contest April 14.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Northrop and gave her credit for four days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Meth sentencing
A 32-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Aug. 17 in Adams County District Court to 14 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine on July 13, 2021.
Tasha L. Ash, whose last known address was 101 S. Hastings Ave., pleaded guilty Oct. 20, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Ash and gave her credit for three days already spent in jail.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
