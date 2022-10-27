Two men with long experience in irrigation and water supply issues are running for a Subdistrict 4 seat on the Lower Republican Natural Resources District board of directors.
Incumbent Nelson F. Trambly of Campbell and challenger Mike Delka of Red Cloud are seeking a four-year seat on the board governing the LRNRD, which is headquartered in Alma and encompasses all of Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties, most of Webster County and southern Nuckolls County.
The nonpartisan 11-member board includes two representatives from each of five subdistricts, plus one at-large member. Subdistrict representatives must live within the boundaries of their subdistrict and are elected only by voters in that area.
Nebraska law charges each of the state’s 23 NRDs with tending to groundwater management, soil conservation, flood control, hazard mitigation, public education and recreation. Directors receive no salary but are paid a per-diem and are reimbursed for expenses related to board service.
Voters in Tribland will face several contested races for NRD board seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The Hastings Tribune recently sent a survey questionnaire to all candidates in contested NRD races. Several of those candidates, including Trambly and Delka, responded.
Trambly, 77, is a retired farmer. He is a graduate of Campbell High School and attended McCook Junior College.
He has served on the NRD board for 23 years and was board chairman for several of those years. He also served one term on the Webster County Board of Commissioners and has logged many years’ service on his church council.
He and his wife, Maryetta, have three children and eight grandchildren.
As a farmer with an irrigated operation, Trambly said, he has been subject to all the rules he has helped to develop for the Lower Republican district, which has had to regulate pumpage in connection with disputes between the states of Nebraska and Kansas over Republican River flows.
“I know how valuable the water is and how our basin has conserved water with water meters and things like that,” Trambly said.
During his time on the board, the LRNRD initiated the rural water project that now delivers water to customers along the river between Franklin and Guide Rock. He was named Director of the Year by the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts at the time that project was completed.
Trambly said he was also one of handful of people who conceived the idea behind the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project, an interlocal agency formed in 2012 to build and operate a well farm in Lincoln County.
N-CORPE was established by the Lower, Middle and Upper Republican NRDs and the Twin Platte NRD. The well farm can direct groundwater to either the Republican River or the Platte River in time of need to fulfill interstate water compact obligations.
“If we wouldn’t have had N-CORPE, we’d have had to shut off all the irrigation for a year-and-a-half in the Republican Valley and Republican Basin,” Trambly said.
He’s hoping for another term on the board, he said, because he enjoys the work.
“I like being involved,” he said. “If you want to know what’s going on, you’ve got to be involved. That’s my deal. That’s why I got on the board the very first time.”
Delka, 65, is semi-retired after 25 years as general manager of the Nebraska Bostwick Irrigation District headquartered in Red Cloud.
NBID supplies surface irrigation water to Nebraska farmers through a series of canals downstream from the Harlan County Reservoir.
Delka holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He also has taken graduate courses toward a master of business administration degree; holds a commercial driver’s license and private pilot’s license; and is an emergency medical technician.
He and his wife, Mary, have one son, Dakota, and a daughter-in-law, Mariah.
In addition to being an EMT, Delka is a lector at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud.
The Nebraska Bostwick Irrigation District lies within the Lower Republican NRD. In his years working for the irrigation district, Delka wrote on his questionnaire, he dealt with NRDs on water issues, integrated management plans and invasive species.
“Water is always a big issue,” Delka wrote. “I feel I can help address water sustainability for a variety of uses including long-term agriculture, recreation and the environment.”
Delka wrote that in retirement he will be able to dig into matters he worked with regularly throughout his years with the surface irrigation district.
“My retirement will offer me more time to spend on familiar issues the NRD deals with, and I will be one of the few board members who is not conflicted by personal irrigation needs,” Delka wrote. “I promise to try to let taxpayers vote on multimillion-dollar projects.”
