Two men with long experience in irrigation and water supply issues are running for a Subdistrict 4 seat on the Lower Republican Natural Resources District board of directors.

Incumbent Nelson F. Trambly of Campbell and challenger Mike Delka of Red Cloud are seeking a four-year seat on the board governing the LRNRD, which is headquartered in Alma and encompasses all of Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties, most of Webster County and southern Nuckolls County.

