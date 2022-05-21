Demolition of the fire-damaged Bert’s Pharmacy building began in earnest Friday after weeks of site preparation and work earlier this week on the exterior.
Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at 11:26 p.m. on March 13, arriving to find smoke and flames coming from the awning and wall of Bert’s Pharmacy, 700 W. Second St.
Tom Choquette, Bert’s Pharmacy pharmacist and owner of the building, said the Kansas contractor hired for the work told him demolition would take about three weeks to complete.
“Some of that is dependent on separating some of the asbestos loads and non-asbestos loads,” he said.
Demolition included chiseling out one brick at a time on the south side exterior, knocking them to the ground on Second Street.
“I” beams are supporting the building on the south side to help protect the structural integrity and keep the entire structure from collapsing onto the street.
Demolition on the east side is more broad-scale.
Utilities were disconnected at the building.
Most of the sidewalk and concrete surrounding the building now is covered with several inches of dirt to protect the ground from cracking.
“This is not their first time for taking down a building,” Choquette said of the contractor.
Hiring a contractor for demolition meant a collaboration with the insurance adjuster.
Choquette had demolition insurance coverage, which is a flat amount. The demolition costs are over what he had covered.
“The contractor knows he’ll get paid; it’s just more than what I have insured,” he said. “We’ll figure a way to get him paid.”
Choquette doubts he will rebuild or open a second location.
Bert’s Pharmacy business currently is consolidated in its location at the Family Medical Center, 1021 W. 14th St.
“It’s a dollar-and-cents issue,” he said. “I’ve been in pharmacy for a long time. It’s not conducive for me to have to go get a note to borrow to rebuild. That made my decision a lot easier. If I was younger we probably would’ve made the commitment to rebuild and get things going downtown again, but the insurance was not replacement cost, so with costs what they are in today’s environment there was a big difference between payout and what it would cost to rebuild. It was probably close to a $1 million difference.”
Choquette doesn’t plan to rent space for a second location, either, even though several people offered space.
“We’re kind of crowded where we are,” he said. “We’ve not lost any staff. It’s busier here than we were. We were busy before, but we’re even busier, but we’re making the adjustment. If I sell my business at a future date, (the buyer) may look at expanding, but right now I think we’ll probably just continue where we are at the Family Medical Center.”
He’s humbled by the “very kind response” he’s received from the public since the fire.
“Every time I see somebody out in public, at a restaurant or something, everybody’s been very kind and supportive and say they’re thinking about me all the time,” Choquette said. “That’s very nice. Those are comments you take to heart because this has been a very tough two months. Just to see that building burning, and it’s been very tough the last couple days to go by there and see it come down piece by piece.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.