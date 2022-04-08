Demolition began Thursday morning on the 16th Street viaduct, the morning after a district court judge denied a temporary injunction to halt the destruction.
Workers used heavy machinery to start breaking apart the concrete deck about a third of the way up the St. Joseph Avenue side of the bridge.
While the details of the demolition are left to the contractor, Hastings’ director of engineering, Lee Vrooman, responded via email about his understanding of the process.
He wrote contractors planned to jackhammer out the concrete deck starting at Pier 5 and working back toward St. Joseph Avenue. After the concrete is removed, the beams will be cut and lifted out.
Once the deck is removed, the piers and foundations will be removed to a depth of 3 feet below grade.
Then 16th Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues will be removed and construction of a new street will start.
The north approach and embankment then will be removed.
Vrooman wrote the UP Railroad approval of the demolition plan above the tracks is still under review. Demolition above the tracks will start after approval of the plan is granted.
According to the bidding instructions, the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1. Substantial completion is defined as completion of storm sewer, inlets, grading, viaduct removal and paving.
Final completion must be accomplished by Oct. 1. Final completion includes incidental work consisting of final grading, landscaping and seeding.
In a pair of orders filed Wednesday, Adams County District Judge Terri Harder rendered decisions on requests for a temporary injunction and a writ of mandamus that would have forced the city to hold a special election.
Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norman Sheets, chief petitioners in a referendum to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to demolish the viaduct, asked the judge to intervene as signs of work preparation could be seen at the bridge.
The city filed a lawsuit against the petitioners challenging the referendum in Adams County District Court.
The petitioners filed two motions Monday and Harder heard arguments on the motions Tuesday.
The first filing was a motion for interlocutory injunction, asking for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction to prevent the city from destroying the viaduct until the lawsuit is resolved and the question of its destruction is decided by the citizens of Hastings at a special election.
The second filing was a writ of mandamus, which requested ordering the city to place the viaduct referendum on the ballot for special election.
Harder denied both motions.
Before the activities this week, the case was waiting for an answer from the city, due 30 days after the petitioners’ counterclaim was filed on March 18.
