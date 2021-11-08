Teachers in the Hastings Public Schools would get a cash incentive for providing early notice of their intention to leave their jobs under a proposal that received first-round approval Monday from the Hastings Board of Education.
Board members voted 8-0 to approve proposed policy No. 408.07 on first reading during their regular November meeting at Hastings Middle School. Board member Tracey Katzberg was absent and excused.
Under the policy, certificated staff members in non-administrative positions could receive a $500 stipend for submitting Early Notification of Intent to Resign or Retire at the end of the current school year.
To be eligible for the cash payment, the staff member would need to submit notice by the third Friday in December.
The money would be paid on or before the employee’s final payroll.
David Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations, said the incentive could help district officials learn early of impending vacancies and begin the hiring process in a timely manner to find the best candidates.
Employees eligible for the stipend would need to be at least half-time (0.5 FTE) and complete the entire school year before leaving their jobs. The resignation or retirement would need to be approved by the school board before the stipend could be paid.
Employees would not be eligible if they currently were receiving long-term disability benefits, if they were on administrative leave, or if their employment were to be terminated by the district.
The proposed policy will be up for consideration again at the December board meeting. Essink said the administration hopes the policy can be approved on final reading next month so both the district and the employees can begin to benefit from it.
“We would like it to take effect immediately this year so we can take advantage of that,” he said.
In other business Monday, the board:
- Voted 8-0 to approve the purchase of three new Ford Transit vans and three new Chevrolet Suburbans for a total price of $267,623.70.
- Voted 8-0 to approve replacement of the vertical platform wheelchair lift in the Hastings High School Auditorium for a price of $36,348. The vendor is Access Elevator & Lifts Inc. of Omaha.
The new lift would have a capacity of 750 pounds and would be placed in a location different from that of the current lift, which is 25-30 years old and is broken, said Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations.
School employees will be removing some steps to make a place for the new lift, he said.
- Voted 8-0 to approve a request from Olivia Loetterle, a kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Elementary, for a sabbatical during the 2022-23 academic year.
- Heard a Spotlight on Learning report from Tom Szlanda, Hastings High principal, on the Learning Center for high school students in need of an alternative education program.
The Learning Center has capacity for 40 students and currently is serving 29, Szlanda said. The center employs two teachers and a paraprofessional and uses an online curriculum students can work through at their own pace.
Szlanda also shared statistics on the high school’s 2021 summer school program, which allowed 31 students to receive credit toward graduation.
