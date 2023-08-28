The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has determined no credible threat existed in an incident that caused alarm at Adams Central High School Friday evening.
During the Adams Central football game, law enforcement was alerted to a report of a potential threat at the school.
As a precaution the administration placed the school in lockdown. The sheriff’s office investigated, in conjunction with Adams Central administration and staff. They determined no credible threat existed toward the students, staff or district and they were able to safely dismiss students, staff and fans shortly thereafter.
“Administration and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department have thoroughly investigated the situation and have found no credible evidence to support the rumor that initiated a lockdown on Friday night,” a statement from the sheriff’s department said. “We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of the students and staff remain our top priority.”
Officials at Adams Central issued a statement on its website about Friday's incident.
“During the rain delay at last night's football game, we became aware of a potential threat at our school,” the notice stated. “Authorities were notified and as a precaution the school went into lockdown.”
Following the initial investigation, the statement agreed no threat existed at the school and the lockdown ended.
The school proceeded with activities on Saturday and returned to school as normal on Monday.
“Safety is one of our top priorities and we feel confident in returning to normal at this time,” school officials wrote. “I would like to thank the students who brought this to our attention, the staff who took action throughout this process and the diligence and thoroughness of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.