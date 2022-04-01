Displaying a saddle with a pistol and manacles straight out of an Old West movie, Sgt. Glenn Kemp embraced the running joke from fellow officers in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office about his 42 years on the force.
Along with the period manacles and six-shooter, there was a U.S. Marshal’s badge from MGM Studios that was featured in John Wayne movies.
Although Kemp wasn’t a sheriff in the Old West, he has heard plenty of comments to that effect as the 70-year-old long past retirement age.
But comments notwithstanding, his fellow officers respected Kemp and the contributions he’s made to law enforcement during his career. They shared those thoughts Friday during a retirement reception for Kemp at the Adams County Office Building.
Stanley Steele with the Grand Island Police Department, one of Kemp’s supervisors with the Tri-City Drug Task Force, said such jokes poke fun at Kemp’s age, but are offered with respect for the experience Kemp brings to the task force.
“They just hope they can have the same respect he gets,” Steele said.
Another supervisor, Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Jason Probasco, described Kemp as a man of character who loved what he did and will be missed.
The two supervisors came to recognize Kemp for his 39 years working on drug investigations.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with you, Glenn,” Probasco said.
Adams County Sheriff John Rust said Kemp was a hardworking employee who was invaluable to the department.
“He’s one who is going to be very hard, if not impossible, to replace,” Rust said. “He’s going to be missed very much by the department. He’s always been excellent about helping with any investigation.”
Kemp thanked Rust, Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck and other deputies in the department for supporting his career.
He especially thanked Jeanie Pettit, longtime secretary for the drug task force, noting she was invaluable to his success.
Even when younger officers cracked jokes, Kemp didn’t mind because he loved what he was doing.
He always has been interested in law enforcement.
“Since I was 5 years old, I wanted to be a sheriff,” Kemp said. “My ‘senior trip’ to Vietnam convinced me to get into the drug field. Drugs were huge over there.”
Kemp was drafted into the U.S. Army out of high school in 1971 and spent eight months in Vietnam before he was injured in a fuel explosion. He was sent home and spent nine months in a hospital.
After he recovered, Kemp thought about applying for the Nebraska State Patrol, but opted to take advantage of the GI Bill and attended Central Community College.
Following graduation, he got into an electronics business with his brother-in-law until Sheriff Gregg Magee approached him about becoming an officer. Kemp jumped at the chance.
He spent 14 months as a corrections officer, working to secure the county jail. Then he served as a road deputy for two years before being promoted to investigations.
In 1983, Kemp went to train with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and began working on drug cases part time. By 1986, it became clear that drug investigations needed to be a full-time position, and Kemp focused his efforts there.
At first, Kemp worked undercover to find drug dealers and catch them in the act of selling. Four-and-a-half years later, he had become recognizable in the Tri-City area and couldn’t make purchases himself. He started working with confidential informants who would make the drug buys while law enforcement monitored.
In 1997, he helped form the first Nebraska team to tackle clandestine labs used to make methamphetamine. He was one of 13 officers tasked with handling labs across the state. He later was named regional coordinator.
He taught other officers about clandestine labs at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island from 1999 to 2007.
Kemp recalled a couple instances when he was involved with well-known figures.
When President Ronald Reagan visited Hastings College to dedicate its new media center in 1988, Kemp was one of three officers cleared to assist the Secret Service in close proximity of the president.
Kemp also recalled being in the same courtroom as an infamous personality.
He was called to Florida to testify about the identity of a fugitive who had absconded from Nebraska to bring him back for trial. After his testimony concluded, the judge didn’t dismiss Kemp so he waited as the next case came before the court — one where the defendant was O.J. Simpson. Kemp asked if he could be dismissed, but the judge first decided to check with the attorneys in Simpson’s case, even though Kemp had no testimony to offer in that case.
Kemp received a slew of accolades through his career, some of which he brought to the reception to display.
In 1985, the Eagles Club named him Officer of the Year. The group awarded him as Deputy of the Year in 1987.
The Nebraska Law Enforcement Intelligence Center honored Kemp in 1993 and 1998.
He was named Officer of the Year by the Grand Island Independent in 2004.
Mid States Organized Crime Information Center recognized Kemp in 2005.
The FBI recognized his efforts in a drug task force in 2006.
Kemp said the reason he stuck with it so long was his passion for it. He was surprised he was able to stay on so long. He’s had 12 partners in his career who have burned out and left drug investigations because of how hard it can be on family life.
“I’m going to miss it,” he said. “It’s been a large part of my life.”
Kemp and his wife, Chris, have two children, Rick and Sara, and three grandchildren.
Rick said he was 4 months old when his father started at the Sheriff’s Office. Rick later joined the department, though he has avoided the drug investigation area.
“It’s bittersweet to see him leave,” Rick said. “I learned a lot from him.”
Kemp said his biggest regret was that he didn’t retire last year when his wife asked him to do so. She died around Thanksgiving last year.
He now realizes that he should have retired sooner, but is happy to honor his wife’s request.
Although retired as of Friday, he has several job offers on the table. He hasn’t made a decision on what he will do next, but he wants to stay active in his retirement.
“I want to stay involved with the Sheriff’s Office in some way,” he said. “After 42 years, I don’t think I can stay away.”
