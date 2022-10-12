Byron Morrow of rural Hastings is hoping to continue serving the citizens of Adams County as the next Register of Deeds.
Morrow is running as a Republican candidate for the office in the general election set for Nov. 8. He is challenging Democratic incumbent Rachel Ormsby.
Born and raised in Hastings, Morrow has lived in Adams County his whole life. He and his wife, Hailey, have three adult children.
Morrow currently works as a deputy sheriff with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
He started as a corrections officer for the sheriff’s office in 2002 before joining the Hastings Police Department as a certified patrol officer in 2004. In 2006, he returned to the sheriff’s office as a deputy.
Morrow said he has enjoyed serving the public and started looking at different offices of the county for a potential change. He doesn’t have any issues with the current staff, but thought the office suited his interests.
“I wanted to find something where I could continue working for the public,” he said. “I enjoy history. The old documents and records I find interesting.”
In his position as deputy, Morrow has handled thousands of important documents such as warrants and subpoenas. He said accuracy is key in making sure court orders are being correctly processed.
“You’ve got to be accurate and quick,” he said.
Morrow said his experience working with such documents will translate well into the Register of Deeds office.
The Register of Deeds is tasked by Nebraska statute with filing, preserving and maintaining the land records for Adams County, dating back to the 1800s. All records are public documents and can be viewed at the office, with most also available online.
“I think the land records are important,” he said. “It’s one of the things you can say is yours.”
Along with his experience handling documents, Morrow said, he would bring honesty, transparency and a willingness to learn into the office.
“I think it’s important people know what’s going on and are welcomed into the office, as long as it can be done without compromising security,” he said.
If voters chose to place him in office in November, Morrow plans to conduct an initial assessment of the office and talk to staff and customers to find out if any changes are needed.
“If elected as Register of Deeds, I would make sure the office and staff and myself are doing everything I can to make sure the land records of Adams County are secured and properly maintained according to Neb law and statutes.”
