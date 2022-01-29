While the start of construction at the Theatre District has taken longer than initially planned, enthusiasm for the project hasn’t diminished.
“The development process requires patience because it does take a long time,” said Tom Huston, attorney for Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln and its affiliate Theatre District LLC. “Working with the city of Hastings, it has been great. They’ve been wonderful to work with. The city of Hastings has a pretty progressive development code. There’s just a lot of details we have to work out. The design process took a long time.”
The project currently is working through permitting processes because the Theatre District is across 12th Street from the Hastings Municipal Airport.
“Each time we want to move forward with a building we have to get an FAA approval,” Huston said. “It sounds worse than it really is because we’ve worked through it several times and it doesn’t take all that long.”
The immediate focus is the 78-unit, multifamily building on lot 3, the 9,000-square foot retail and office building on lot 8 and the theater building on lot 5.
The entire theater district is in the airport approach zone according to airport zoning regulations.
Perry Reid Properties and Theatre District LLC recently announced a partnership with Golden Ticket Cinemas Inc. to renovate and rehabilitate the former Imperial Theater’s three movie screens into what the developers said would be a premier luxury movie theater.
Large equipment will be working on exterior work of the theater building.
Huston is preparing a redevelopment agreement for the theater building that has to be approved by the Community Redevelopment Authority. He hopes that will be on the CRA’s February agenda.
Permitting from the FAA and city would allow construction to start in March.
Starting construction in March would keep the theater renovation on pace for completion around the end of September.
Huston is well familiar with working with local regulatory bodies.
“I’ve always found it’s much better to be proactive working with the city on all of the rules and all the requirements,” he said. “We want to comply with them because we want the path of lesser resistance.”
Work on Theatre Drive, which will run diagonally through the Theatre District from the northwest to the southeast, as well as pouring the slab for the multifamily building, has been at the mercy of the weather.
Huston said the outside temperature must stay above 40 degrees for an extended period to allow for the concrete work to take place.
“It really narrows your window for the time they can pour it and you can’t get much done,” he said. “We’re going to have to let the weather turn for us a little bit better, so we have longer periods during the day that are 40 degrees or above.”
The 78-unit apartment structure is designed for individuals or families aged 55 and older.
First-floor amenities include an elevator, fitness and workout facility, lounge with a warming kitchen, entertainment and gathering spaces.
In addition, the project will provide an outdoor fenced pet park area for residents with pets.
The multifamily residential building area will contain 117 parking stalls, in compliance with the requirements of the Planned Development Permit and the city code. Of the parking stalls, 16 will be available in enclosed and secured garages for residents desiring to rent garages.
The unit mix for the project is projected to include 16 studio apartments, 46 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments.
Perry Reid recently completed a similar building in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We think it’s a good design and provides an efficient use of the space,” Huston said.
He described it as workforce housing.
“It’s not top-end rents, but it’s kind of moderate-income rents,” he said. “We think it fits well in the market.”
A second, identical multifamily building next to the first one is planned for phase 2 of the Theatre District. A courtyard will separate the two buildings.
There has been interest in the multifamily residential building, as well as the 9,000-square-foot retail and office building that will include six 1,500-square-foot bays, but Huston said commitment from inhabitants for the commercial, as well as the residential, buildings won’t take off until construction begins.
“It’s been our experience you’re not going to get much traction on leasing space until you start construction,” he said. “Once construction’s started and there’s vertical construction coming out of the ground, then people start to share your vision and share what it’s going to look like and see it as transferred from a two-dimensional site plan.”
The multifamily building looks to be complete in spring 2023.
Developers will do an estimate of how long it will take to lease up as well as a waiting list.
Pioneer Trail Lofts in North Park Commons, another Perry Reid property in Hastings, had a planned lease-up period of eight to 12 months. Huston said Pioneer Trail Lofts was fully leased in five or six months.
“That tells us there’s still a lot of demand for housing,” he said.
For additional leasing or sales information, contact Craig Reid at creid@perryreid.com or at 402-416-5590.
Project officials will work on assembling the interest list months before construction is complete.
“We usually don’t do much before we start construction, but we’ve been having some contacts from people and we certainly are putting down their names and contact information to keep them informed on the construction process and when we are nearing construction completion,” Huston said.
