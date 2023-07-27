Chad Bunger, development services director for the City of Hastings, visits with Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, during an open house for the Development Services Department Thursday.
The city of Hastings’ Development Services Department offered the public a look at its temporary office during an open house Thursday at 3505 Yost Ave.
The office holds seven employees in the department as well as a cubicle set aside for Trent Clark, director of safety for the city. The office also has space for two additional employees if they were to be hired.
Chad Bunger, development services director, said employees are acclimating well to the new space.
“They are ecstatic to have windows and doors,” he said.
Bunger, who began his new role at the beginning of June, said the office opened to the public in the middle of June.
The Development Services Department relocated to the Yost Avenue location recently pending City Council decisions about the future repair, renovation or demolition of the City Building downtown.
“It’s not like it was downtown, but I think we’re doing all right,” Bunger said. “We’re going to call this home until they get city hall figured out.”
Development Services handles planning, zoning, permits and inspection for projects completed within the city limits. This can include building permits for new structures or fencing, planning and zoning change applications, trade permits for plumbing, electrical or gas, and code compliance inspections.
“We’re always here to answer questions and to be a part of the process,” Bunger said. “I see our role as partnering with people to make sure Hastings stays attractive and vibrant. We want to make sure it’s done in a safe manner.”
The department shares the building with storage for Hastings Utilities fleet maintenance.
The move was part of the decision to vacate the Hastings City Building as city leaders decide what to do about the structure’s leaky roof, asbestos, mold and other environmental health and safety concerns.
The city’s administration and finance departments are temporarily housed at the Landmark Center, 2727 W. Second St.
Public meetings for the Hastings City Council are being held at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave., until renovations are complete at the Hastings Municipal Airport. Meetings will be moved there until a city hall is re-established.
Members of an ad hoc “city hall” committee recommended that the city demolish the existing, 22,000-square-foot City Building at 220 N. Hastings Ave., and replace it on the same site with a new, single-story, 17,000-square-foot building.
The other main option the council is considering is a down-to-the-concrete renovation of the current two-story building, which was built as a bank in 1963 and has housed city government functions since 1984.
Options that haven’t received much discussion include relocating City Building functions to existing unused space at North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave.; and making limited repairs at the existing City Building.
