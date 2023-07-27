p07-28-23COHdevelopmentServices1.jpg
Chad Bunger, development services director for the City of Hastings, visits with Mikki Shafer, president of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, during an open house for the Development Services Department Thursday.

The city of Hastings’ Development Services Department offered the public a look at its temporary office during an open house Thursday at 3505 Yost Ave.

The office holds seven employees in the department as well as a cubicle set aside for Trent Clark, director of safety for the city. The office also has space for two additional employees if they were to be hired.

