In an effort to honor veterans for the service and sacrifice they’ve given to the country, community groups organized a dinner Wednesday to recognize four veterans who have been selected as grand marshals for the 2021 Veterans Day parade on Nov. 6.
Duane Norris with Hastings Elks Club Lodge 159 acted as master of ceremonies for the event.
“Thank you to every veteran,” he said during his opening remarks. “We are here because of you and there is no other way to look at it.”
The 2021 parade grand marshals are Nickolas Blankenbaker, J. David Bogan, Erich Goldstein and Richard Johnson.
Nickolas Blankenbaker was born in Red Cloud in 1944 and grew up on a farm southwest of Inavale.
He entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 18, 1966. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and was then stationed at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam with Company D of the 87th Construction Battalion as an Army specialist-mason.
While stationed in Vietnam, he helped build hospital wards, petroleum storage facilities, and drove and maintained supply trucks.
Blankenbaker earned the rank of Specialist 4 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Marksmanship Qualification Badge, Sharpshooter M-14 Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. His active duty with the Army ended on Jan. 17, 1972.
Originally settled in Hastings, Blankenbaker and his wife, Patricia, moved back to Webster County where he worked as operations manager of a stockyard, working cattle and training horses. He helped his father with the family farm and took over the operation after his father’s death.
In 2001, he became an operator at the Municipal Power Plant in Red Cloud and retired in 2012.
A man of few words, Blankenbaker said he was honored to be selected as parade marshal and being able to have his family join him for the recognition dinner.
“I think it’s a good deal, myself,” he said.
Patricia Blankenbaker said the events are a stark contrast to the hostile reception from the public that her husband and other soldiers faced after returning from service in Vietnam.
She said those memories influenced her husband’s decision to participate in the parade. He hadn’t participated in the Veterans Day parade in the past.
“He didn’t want to do it but I told him it was different now,” she said.
On the other end of the spectrum is J. David Bogan.
He’s often participated in the parade as a veteran with the Elks Club over the last 10 years, an organization he’s been associated with for 78 years.
He is honored to be a part of the parade this year as parade marshal.
“It’s great,” he said. “I’m glad they recognize it.”
Bogan was born Jan. 16, 1922. He joined the Army on Sept. 29, 1942. His basic training was at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with advanced training at Fort Lewis, Washington in general hospital activities before being deployed to Alaska. His unit’s primary designation was the protection of Alaska and they operated the 1933rd SCU Prisoner of War Camp holding 800 German POWs until World War II ended.
During his deployment, Bogan received the Asiatic Pacific Medal, American Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal. He separated from the Army in 1946 with the rank of technical sergeant.
He coached Little League baseball, enjoys Nebraska football and the Kansas City Royals. He loves golf and continues to play at age 99.
Bogan is a life member of Elks No. 159 in Hastings and a previous Exalted Ruler for the group. He is a member of the Disabled American Veteran, Veterans of Foreign Wars and local American Legion.
Representing the U.S. Marine Corps this year is Erich Goldstein.
Goldstein was born in California and raised on a cattle farm in upstate New York. He joined the Marines on Feb. 13, 2005, and was stationed at Quantico, Virginia. He was honorably discharged as a corporal on Feb. 13, 2020.
Goldstein was an optical ordnance repairer and received education in fire control instructor repair and small missile maintenance.
During his service, Goldstein received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Letter of Commendation, Letter of Appreciation, Certificate of Appreciation, Rifle Qualification Badge, Pistol Qualification Badge, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Goldstein holds an associate’s degree for heavy equipment operation technician and a CDL-A with tanker license. He is currently in the work study program at Central Community College Veteran and Military Resource Center. He is chapter president of the Student Veterans of America at CCC.
Since arriving in Hastings two years ago, he has looked for ways to help the younger generation understand the importance of military service.
Goldstein said he is excited and honored to serve as a marshal for the parade this year. While he hasn’t met many other Marine veterans in the area, he said it’s an important branch of the military.
He said parades can help the younger generation understand the importance of veterans and their service to the country.
“Any time there has been a Veterans Day parade, I always make time to go see it,” he said.
Another longtime parade participant is Richard Johnson, who has long been a member, and even past master, of Hastings Masonic Lodge 50. He has ridden on parade floats during the Veterans Day parade in the past, but this year he will be parade marshal.
“I feel this is an honor to be a part of this,” he said. “I want to thank all the veterans for coming down to support this.”
Johnson was born in upstate New York and his family moved to Hastings when he was a child. After high school, Johnson volunteered to join the U.S. Navy in 1966, during the Vietnam War.
In the Navy, he served aboard the USS Terrell County and the USS Paul Revere. He served on both ships as ship service petty officer 3 and was in charge of ship stores.
While on the USS Paul Revere, Johnson served as talker for the captain to gun control and other places as needed. The ship transported troops from its home base in San Diego, California, to Vietnam.
The USS Terrell County was based out of Yokosuka, Japan, where Johnson served as first loader fire support to aid Army and Marine troops along river coasts in Vietnam. He was first responder for fire control.
He separated from the Navy in 1969. During his service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with three stars and a Battle Efficiency Award.
“I was honored to serve my country,” he said.
Johnson said that during the festivities, he also wants to draw attention to his fellow soldiers who didn’t make it home.
“Those are the heroes,” he said. “There’s no greater sacrifice.”
It’s with the sacrifice of everyone who’s served in mind that the organizers continue to host the recognition dinner and parade.
Phil Odom with Hastings Masonic Lodge 50 said they started the Veterans Day parade and recognition dinner in 2005.
“As a fraternity, we recognize what the military means to the life we have today,” he said. “It’s a way to say thank you to the veterans who helped keep our democracy/republic in place.”
In 2008, they partnered with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce. Funds for the meal, catered by Hastings Eagles Club 592, were donated by Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center and Hastings Masonic Lodge 50.
Mikki Shafer, president of the chamber, said they offer organizational help and outreach to the community.
“It’s always important for the chamber to recognize the veterans who have served,” she said. “We want to bring awareness to their sacrifice.”
She encouraged anyone wishing to support veterans by entering in the parade on Nov. 6 to contact the chamber at 402-461-8400.
