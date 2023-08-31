Arline Morris’ teeth are failing fast. She can’t eat much, and struggles daily with constant pain while taking medication that makes her teeth even more fragile.

She’s been offered appointments at Omaha and Lincoln dental clinics that will accept her Medicaid insurance. But Arline lives in Stratton, in southwest Nebraska — more than 200 miles from the nearest dentist who will take her.

Flatwater graphic dentists over years
Flatwater photo of Meeske for disappearing dentist story

Dr. Jessica Meeske examines Kylar Ely of Sutton at Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska in Hastings on Aug. 2. 
dentists_map_static.png
Flatwater dentist medicaid graphic
0
0
0
0
0