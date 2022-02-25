Conflicting goals cloud the future of the 16th Street viaduct as simultaneous efforts are made to raze — and to save — the 87-year-old structure.
As the city moves forward with plans to demolish the bridge, a group of citizens collected more than 3,600 signatures to force a special election on the issue.
City officials view the deterioration of the bridge as a safety concern.
Assessments by a representative of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s bridge inspection program in November 2018 as part of a regular evaluation, and then a follow-up inspection by engineering firm Olsson on April 3, 2019, showed the bridge had fallen into serious condition.
Olsson estimated the substructure would fall into critical condition in six to nine months with continued use, and at that point bridge closure would be mandatory.
The city received the Olsson report May 10, 2019. At the time, Mayor Corey Stutte said he met with Hastings City Council members individually to discuss the situation and the consensus was to close the bridge, which the city did on May 31 while it still was safe to drive.
Olsson submitted a second report in November 2019 outlining four options including demolition and various levels of repair.
Opting for the least expensive option, the council voted on Dec. 9, 2019, to demolish the bridge.
But a contingent of citizens has struggled continuously to prevent the loss of the viaduct since that time.
On Jan. 28, 2020, Paul Dietze, Alton Jackson and Norman Sheets filed a referendum petition to reverse the council’s decision to raze the bridge. They felt the option to repair the bridge for $3.1 million would be better for the community. The group collected about 2,700 signatures in that effort and turned them into the city.
After the petition signatures were delivered, the council reversed its decision to destroy the bridge instead of paying to have the signatures certified. The council’s reversal rendered the referendum moot because it ended with the same outcome had the issue been put on the ballot and approved by voters.
Instead, the council decided to put a bond issue question on the 2020 general election ballot, providing a way to finance repair of the viaduct.
Since Olsson’s estimate was based on a visual condition assessment of the viaduct, the city hired Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha to conduct a forensic investigation of the viaduct to determine a maximum bond amount to put before voters.
The report from ESI indicated that a repair wasn’t economically feasible due to the condition of the viaduct. Moving the superstructure to repair the viaduct piers may prompt the state of Nebraska to require the bridge to be wider to be compliant with the current code, which would require the bridge to be rebuilt. Highlighting additional trouble spots, the estimated cost for replacing the deck was about $7 million.
Olsson submitted a letter deferring to the ESI report because ESI examined more factors and declared its own initial repair estimate of $3.1 million to be invalid.
The council discussed options at its Aug. 17, 2020, meeting. Overall, construction costs were estimated at $9.8 million, but the council approved ballot language to rebuild the bridge for no more than $12.5 million to allow for contingency costs.
The ballot language left those who circulated the petition feeling the city had betrayed them. They protested changing the verb in the ballot question from “repair” to “rebuild.”
Members of the group formed an organization called Hastings Citizens with a Voice. Members of the group campaigned against the ballot issue because they thought the $12.5 million figure was too high. They still believe the viaduct can be repaired for $3.1 million.
The group hired Jeremy Kyncl with JJK Construction of Ceresco to assess the viaduct, and Kyncl said it could be repaired for $3 million. Kyncl is a bridge contractor qualified by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte previously said the city would welcome cheaper options for rehabilitating the viaduct, but the city would need engineered plans for the project.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said previously that the $12.5 million figure represented the most that would be spent on the project, but the city would choose the lowest responsible bid. If bids came back higher than the bond amount approved by voters, the issue would have to go back to the ballot.
By a difference of 50 votes, Hastings voters narrowly rejected the initiative to rebuild the viaduct for a cost not to exceed $12.5 million on Nov. 3, 2020.
On Nov. 4, 2020, Dietze, Jackson and Sheets filed an initiative petition to have the city perform the repair outlined in the Olsson report for $3.1 million.
The council voted Nov. 9, 2020, to designate the viaduct as a public safety matter due to its deterioration over time and declare that the immediate preservation of public safety is an urgent measure requiring the viaduct to be demolished.
That day, Dietze, Jackson and Sheets asked a judge to prevent the city from demolishing the bridge until they had time to circulate the initiative petition.
District Judge Terri Harder continued the case to provide for the six-month time limit for the petition to be circulated but allowed the city to continue working on the demolition plans with the understanding it would be at least six months before work would start.
Due in part to a resurgence of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Hastings Citizens with a Voice was unable to collect the necessary signatures to put the initiative on the ballot within the six months allowed by law.
Meanwhile, the city obtained plans for demolishing the viaduct and the council voted to award a contract to do so for $1.3 million on Dec. 13, 2021.
At the beginning of that meeting, Dietze, Jackson and Sheets filed a second referendum petition, asking for a special election to prevent the council from tearing down the viaduct.
On Feb. 17, the group submitted more than 3,600 signatures of voters.
Dietze, president of the group, said the group has continued to grow and now 50-70 people attend their meetings every two weeks.
He was glad they met their goal within two months. Just over 3,000 signatures were needed to secure a special election, but Dietze said they wanted to be sure to hit the mark in case any were found to be invalid.
Next, the Adams County Clerk’s office will verify the signatures. Once verified, the city would be notified and preparations could start for a special election.
But the city has an option to contest whether the measure is subject to referendum or limited referendum.
In a letter Ptak sent to Dietze on Jan. 19, Ptak wrote that the city has a legal right to challenge the referendum. The elected officials are considering whether to challenge the referendum petition.
According to Nebraska statute, a municipality has 40 days from the time a referendum is filed with the city clerk for signature verification to contest the matter in court.
Meanwhile, Ptak said the city will continue with the plans for demolition that have been in progress for more than a year. He said there is no plan to put the demolition on hold at this time since a contract already has been awarded.
Demolition work is expected to begin in late February or early March and the contract specifies the project must be substantially completed by Sept. 1 with a final deadline of Oct. 1.
In the end, the matter likely will end up in a courtroom, whether that be the city contesting if the issue is subject to a referendum or the citizens’ group filing an injunction to stop demolition.
