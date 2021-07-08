Distribution charge
A 48-year-old Hastings resident denied intending to distribute methamphetamine on Tuesday in Adams County District Court.
Armando Ibarra of 417 S. Chicago Ave. pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Adams County Judge Stephen Illingworth scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ibarra was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign on May 19. During the stop, officers found meth and marijuana, along with plastic baggies to divide drugs for sale.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
