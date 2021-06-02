The case of a 48-year-old Hastings resident accused of intending to distribute methamphetamine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Armando Ibarra, of 417 S. Chicago Ave., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on May 28, and Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.
Ibarra faces a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute, which is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, Ibarra was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. During the stop, officers found meth and marijuana, along with plastic baggies to divide drugs for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.