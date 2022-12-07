A 35-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to three years in prison for attempted distributing methamphetamine on Jan. 11, 2021, and March 2, 2021.

Chad M. May, whose last known address was 122 E. Fifth St., pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt and dismissed a second count.

