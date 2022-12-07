A 35-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to three years in prison for attempted distributing methamphetamine on Jan. 11, 2021, and March 2, 2021.
Chad M. May, whose last known address was 122 E. Fifth St., pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt and dismissed a second count.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were watching a residence on Jan. 11, 2021, where drug activity was believed to have occurred. Officers pulled over a vehicle leaving the residence and found the driver had purchased meth from May.
On March 2, 2021, officers monitored a drug purchase between May and a cooperating individual.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced May and gave credit for 310 days already served.
Attempted distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
