Adams County soon will be providing office space for a district forester.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to authorize use of a former classroom in the county’s Wallace Building for that position.
The Wallace Building, south of Hastings, also houses the Nebraska Extension Office in Adams County.
Extension Educator Ron Seymour presented the opportunity to the Board of Commissioners. The Nebraska Forest Service, an arm of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, approached Seymour to see if it would be possible to locate a forester in Adams County.
Seymour said the district includes about 15 counties in south central Nebraska. While the forester would work in a wide area, there are benefits to having that person based in Adams County.
“If you have (a district forester) in your county, I can tell you, you get more out of it because this is where they reside, this is where they work,” he said.
There is no financial cost to the county, just office space in the Wallace Building, plus a telephone and minor adjustments to a door leading to the outside.
The former Wallace School classrooms have exterior doors that don’t have latches that allow them to be opened from the outside.
Establishing that office space also would create storage for the forester as well as the extension office.
“It would be a great opportunity for the county to have somebody here who could alleviate some of the stress we have on our horticulturalist who is hired half time and pushing up the hours on this because we get so many calls and we get a lot of tree calls,” Seymour said. “There are a lot more tree issues coming. This would be a way to get some help with that at no cost to the county.”
Seymour said the area has been without a forester for a while. This person would replace former District Forester Scott Dewald, who retired.
Dewald maintained his office for many years alongside those of the specialists and employees of the old UNL South Central Research and Extension Center near Clay Center, which later became known as the South Central Agricultural Laboratory, on the campus of the Roman L. Hruska U.S. Meat Animal Research Center.
Bringing in a district forester comes as the area prepares for emerald ash borer to present itself.
“We already have a lot of tree issues, and it’s going to get worse,” Seymour said. “I can guarantee you people everywhere, but particularly the rural areas, value their trees. I go out and look at trees pretty regularly and visit with them about how to take care of their declining windbreaks, so that they continue to have them.”
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved the annual certification of program compliance and resolution for the Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards.
- Unanimously approved certifying the proper completion of the road project on Oregon Trail Road half a mile west of Showboat. The project cost $382,000 and included $200,000 of outside funding.
Unanimously approved, as the Board of
- Equalization, two tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, motor vehicle exemption applications for South Central Behavioral Services and Grace Baptist Church.
— Unanimously approved pledged securities with Five Points Bank of Hastings for $150,000 and $195,000.
— Unanimously approved the chairman’s signature on an amendment to the Equitable Sharing Agreement and unanimously approved the 2022 Certification of Federal Drug Seizure Funds.
— Unanimously set the public hearing for the 2021-22 budget to begin 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
— Unanimously approved a resolution outlining procedure for signing claims. The claims have to be signed by the head of the office.
— Unanimously approved a change order for rate increases with G4S for courthouse security.
— Unanimously approved the final A133 Contract between Adams County and Beckenhauer Construction related to the Adams County Justice Center.
— Unanimously approved the contract renewal for Adams County to retain a fiscal agent for the Adams County Diversion Program.
