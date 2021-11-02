District Court Judge Terri S. Harder of Minden was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to a news release from the court.
Harder heard arguments in the case of State of Nebraska v. Joshua W. Keadle out of Gage County. In that case, a jury found Keadle guilty of second-degree murder on Feb. 13, 2020.
Harder serves the state’s 10th Judicial District, which encompasses Kearney, Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
Harder sat in place of Justice John Freudenberg, who was recused from the case.
Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.
The Court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
