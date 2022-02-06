A doctor who wasn’t above washing the feet of a patient has left a lasting legacy of service to those he treated in his practice.
Friends and family are remembering Dr. Frederick "Fred" Catlett, 73, for his selfless attentiveness to the needs of his patients and willingness to share his medical expertise with those who worked alongside him.
Catlett, a longtime physician at Hastings Family Practice, died on Feb. 1 at Good Samaritan Society Senior Living community home in Grand Island. His memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Methodist Church in Hastings, with burial following at Parkview Cemetery.
His service is being live-streamed on the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website, lbvfh.com.
“He wasn’t just a doctor, he really became a friend to his patients,” said Deena Burbach, clinic manager at Hastings Family Practice. “He was always kind and compassionate and always took the time to listen to his patients and take care of everything they wanted taken care of that day.
“I remember a gentlemen whose feet were in terrible condition, and Dr. Catlett would take his socks off and wash his feet. He was never above doing whatever he needed to do for his patients to make them feel comfortable.”
His example and knowledge of medicine made him a popular source of information among his colleagues, she said.
“He was a great mentor and teacher to other providers in the clinic,” Burbach said. “If they needed him to come and look at something with a patient of theirs, he was always ready to do that.”
Drs. Harry and Phyllis Salyards worked in clinical partnership with Catlett for more than 30 years in Hastings. Harry Salyards said Catlett is likely to be best remembered for his commitment to his patients above all else.
“He was always a thoroughly ethical practitioner and very devoted to his patients,” he said. “I was never hesitant to leave my patients in his care if I was going to be out of town because I could trust him implicitly. I was proud to call him my partner for 34 years and am greatly saddened at his passing.”
Catlett practiced at Hastings Family Practice prior to joining the staff at Mary Lanning Healthcare. He further served as medical director of several clinics and nursing homes.
A family man, he stayed connected through participation in all family activities including sporting events.
His widow, Brenda Breckner-Catlett, said his faith, spirit, and love for others will not be forgotten.
“He had a heart of gold,” she said. “He cared about his family and friends and loved his patients.”
An active member of First United Methodist Church, he worked on several committees at the church and was a member of its choir, praise group and brass choir. He also performed regularly at services as a soloist on brass horn, an activity he enjoyed sharing with his late father, Dwight.
Dr. Gary Barth was a longtime friend and colleague of Catlett. Catlett assisted the general surgeon on multiple procedures at Mary Lanning.
“He was always friendly, professional and courteous, just an all-around likable person,” he said. “He showed that through his ability to be a family doctor.
“We also had a friendship and spent personal time together. He was always happy and looking forward to things. He was very family-oriented and just an all-around good guy.”
